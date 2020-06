Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel range

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Relax or entertain on the huge screened porch at the back of this roomy 3/2/2 on a quiet dead end street. Nicely updated and upgraded bathrooms along with Stainless appliances in the kitchen. Just off Crosstown Parkway mere minutes from I-95 and US-1. LAWN CARE INCLUDED!