11603 SW Apple Blossom Trail

Amenities

putting green patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Stunning ''Sea Spray'' model built by Levitt Homes! This beautiful home has all the upgrades you could imagine. Impact glass windows and doors throughout, gas heating and range, extended lanai w/full enclosed screening, gas hook up and TV cable outlet. This home boasts a huge double glass front door & screened entryway on a premier oversized lot with long lake view, Spanish tile roof and gutters on full perimeter. The kitchen offers 42'' cabinets, stunning granite and matching fridge. Upgraded 20 inch tile on a diagonal with over sized crown molding and 11 foot ceilings make this home an elegant paradise. Enjoy Vitalia's 24,000 s.f. clubhouse with resort style amenites including tennis, pickleball, putting green, card rooms, grand ballroom with professional entertainment, and more