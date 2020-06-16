All apartments in Port St. Lucie
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:06 PM

11603 SW Apple Blossom Trail

11603 Southwest Apple Blossom Trail · (561) 308-0807
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11603 Southwest Apple Blossom Trail, Port St. Lucie, FL 34987
Seasons at Tradition

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2531 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
putting green
tennis court
Stunning ''Sea Spray'' model built by Levitt Homes! This beautiful home has all the upgrades you could imagine. Impact glass windows and doors throughout, gas heating and range, extended lanai w/full enclosed screening, gas hook up and TV cable outlet. This home boasts a huge double glass front door & screened entryway on a premier oversized lot with long lake view, Spanish tile roof and gutters on full perimeter. The kitchen offers 42'' cabinets, stunning granite and matching fridge. Upgraded 20 inch tile on a diagonal with over sized crown molding and 11 foot ceilings make this home an elegant paradise. Enjoy Vitalia's 24,000 s.f. clubhouse with resort style amenites including tennis, pickleball, putting green, card rooms, grand ballroom with professional entertainment, and more

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11603 SW Apple Blossom Trail have any available units?
11603 SW Apple Blossom Trail has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Port St. Lucie, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Port St. Lucie Rent Report.
What amenities does 11603 SW Apple Blossom Trail have?
Some of 11603 SW Apple Blossom Trail's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11603 SW Apple Blossom Trail currently offering any rent specials?
11603 SW Apple Blossom Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11603 SW Apple Blossom Trail pet-friendly?
No, 11603 SW Apple Blossom Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port St. Lucie.
Does 11603 SW Apple Blossom Trail offer parking?
Yes, 11603 SW Apple Blossom Trail does offer parking.
Does 11603 SW Apple Blossom Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11603 SW Apple Blossom Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11603 SW Apple Blossom Trail have a pool?
Yes, 11603 SW Apple Blossom Trail has a pool.
Does 11603 SW Apple Blossom Trail have accessible units?
No, 11603 SW Apple Blossom Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 11603 SW Apple Blossom Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11603 SW Apple Blossom Trail has units with dishwashers.
