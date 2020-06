11252 SW Kingslake Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

TERRIFIC 2-STORY, 4BR+OFFICE (5TH BEDROOM), 3 BATH BEAUTY WITH LARGE FENCED BACKYARD. NO CARPET! TILE & BRAND NEW FLOORING THROUGH-OUT. KITCHEN FEATURES WOOD CABINETS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, CENTER ISLAND WITH EATING BAR & A CHARMING BREAKFAST AREA. KITCHEN OVERLOOKS AN OVER-SIZED GREAT ROOM W/SLIDING DOORS THAT OPEN TO A COVERED PATIO & THAT WONDERFUL FENCED YARD. GENEROUS-SIZED MASTER SUITE ON THE FIRST FLOOR OFFERS 2 WALK-IN CLOSETS. DUAL SINKS, VANITY, TUB & LARGE SHOWER IN THE MASTER BATH. ADDITIONAL BEDROOM PLUS OFFICE/5TH BEDROOM ON FIRST FLOOR. UPSTAIRS FIND 2 BEDROOMS, BATH & LOFT AREA. NEWLY PAINTED, WELL MAINTAINED. TOWN PARK OFFERS A LARGE COMMUNITY POOL W/ CABANAS, PLAYGROUND, TENNIS, BASKETBALL & EXERCISE ROOM. ENJOY LIVING IN THE CHARMING TOWN OF TRADITION.