11204 SW Kingslake Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous 2 Story 4/21/2 home in Townpark at Traditions! Great patio for entertaining with an outdoor kitchen top. Home sits on an extended green area for extra privacy with no back neighbors. Chef's dream kitchen with granite, ''Wolf'' S/S double built-in convection oven, S/S Fridge, Microwave, Stovetop and Dishwasher. Upgraded kitchen cabinets, with oversized granite kitchen island for entertaining with a lighted hanging pot rack. Crown molding throughout the entire home. A spacious formal family room, lots of windows providing great lighting and spacious living and dining areas. Washer, dryer, and water heater. Small pet OK.