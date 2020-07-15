All apartments in Port St. Lucie
11204 SW Kingslake Circle
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

11204 SW Kingslake Circle

11204 SW Kingslake Circle · (772) 267-2586
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11204 SW Kingslake Circle, Port St. Lucie, FL 34987
Town Park at Tradition

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2529 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 2 Story 4/21/2 home in Townpark at Traditions! Great patio for entertaining with an outdoor kitchen top. Home sits on an extended green area for extra privacy with no back neighbors. Chef's dream kitchen with granite, ''Wolf'' S/S double built-in convection oven, S/S Fridge, Microwave, Stovetop and Dishwasher. Upgraded kitchen cabinets, with oversized granite kitchen island for entertaining with a lighted hanging pot rack. Crown molding throughout the entire home. A spacious formal family room, lots of windows providing great lighting and spacious living and dining areas. Washer, dryer, and water heater. Small pet OK.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11204 SW Kingslake Circle have any available units?
11204 SW Kingslake Circle has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Port St. Lucie, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Port St. Lucie Rent Report.
What amenities does 11204 SW Kingslake Circle have?
Some of 11204 SW Kingslake Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11204 SW Kingslake Circle currently offering any rent specials?
11204 SW Kingslake Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11204 SW Kingslake Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 11204 SW Kingslake Circle is pet friendly.
Does 11204 SW Kingslake Circle offer parking?
No, 11204 SW Kingslake Circle does not offer parking.
Does 11204 SW Kingslake Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11204 SW Kingslake Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11204 SW Kingslake Circle have a pool?
No, 11204 SW Kingslake Circle does not have a pool.
Does 11204 SW Kingslake Circle have accessible units?
No, 11204 SW Kingslake Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 11204 SW Kingslake Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11204 SW Kingslake Circle has units with dishwashers.
