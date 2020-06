Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home is perfect for you annual rental within 55+ Vitalia. It offers a spacious floor plan with all furniture included. Large blaster bedroom with 2 oversized closets. Master bathroom boast dual sinks, stand up shower, and Roman tub. Enjoy the private back yard and patio area for a peaceful outdoor retreat. Vitalia offers a resort style living and amenities. Renter will have total access to all clubs and amenities. Owner will consider shorter term for qualified renters.