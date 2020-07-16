All apartments in Port St. Lucie
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:22 PM

11153 SW Birch Tree Circle

11153 Southwest Birch Tree Circle · (772) 940-4769
Location

11153 Southwest Birch Tree Circle, Port St. Lucie, FL 34987
Seasons at Tradition

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1572 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
tennis court
Location, convenience, and lifestyle with this 2 bedroom + study and 2 bathroom home in Vitalia at Tradition. This Amelia model features ceramic tile flooring throughout the main living areas, and an open floor plan with spacious great room. An updated kitchen features granite countertops and cook island, stainless appliances, and wood cabinetry. Vitalia at Tradtion is a 55+ community with resort style amenities including a large pool with cabana, clubhouse, putting and tennis courts, and numerous clubs and activities which makes this a perfect community for anyone looking to enjoy their Florida life style.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11153 SW Birch Tree Circle have any available units?
11153 SW Birch Tree Circle has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Port St. Lucie, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Port St. Lucie Rent Report.
What amenities does 11153 SW Birch Tree Circle have?
Some of 11153 SW Birch Tree Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11153 SW Birch Tree Circle currently offering any rent specials?
11153 SW Birch Tree Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11153 SW Birch Tree Circle pet-friendly?
No, 11153 SW Birch Tree Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port St. Lucie.
Does 11153 SW Birch Tree Circle offer parking?
Yes, 11153 SW Birch Tree Circle offers parking.
Does 11153 SW Birch Tree Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11153 SW Birch Tree Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11153 SW Birch Tree Circle have a pool?
Yes, 11153 SW Birch Tree Circle has a pool.
Does 11153 SW Birch Tree Circle have accessible units?
No, 11153 SW Birch Tree Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 11153 SW Birch Tree Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11153 SW Birch Tree Circle has units with dishwashers.
