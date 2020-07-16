11153 SW Birch Tree Circle

Amenities
Location, convenience, and lifestyle with this 2 bedroom + study and 2 bathroom home in Vitalia at Tradition. This Amelia model features ceramic tile flooring throughout the main living areas, and an open floor plan with spacious great room. An updated kitchen features granite countertops and cook island, stainless appliances, and wood cabinetry. Vitalia at Tradtion is a 55+ community with resort style amenities including a large pool with cabana, clubhouse, putting and tennis courts, and numerous clubs and activities which makes this a perfect community for anyone looking to enjoy their Florida life style.