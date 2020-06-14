94 Apartments for rent in Flagler Beach, FL with garage

Apartment List
1 of 17

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1601 N Central Ave N
1601 North Central Avenue, Flagler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Third floor unit which overlooks both the ocean and the intracoastal. View sunrises and sunsets from your balconies. New floors, remolded kitchen and updated bathrooms. Easy walk to the beach or just sit out back at the beautiful pool.

1 of 12

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
2001 Palm Dr
2001 Palm Drive, Flagler Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1649 sqft
Beautifully furnished, amazing townhome is nestled just below the Flagler Beach bridge. 2 story, 3 bedroom, 2 bath located in desirable Flagler Beach. Across the street from community pool, walking distance to the park, Flagler Beach and...

1 of 31

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1541 N Ocean Shore Blvd
1541 North Oceanshore Boulevard, Flagler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2309 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Large and spacious home with gorgeous ocean views. For rent only 2nd and 3rd floor with 1 car garage. WATER AND ELECTRIC INCLUDED. Furnished or unfurnished. Located in desirableFlagler Beach. 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. Vaulted ceilings.

1 of 28

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
2215 S Central Ave
2215 South Central Avenue, Flagler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
955 sqft
Remodeled 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom duplex with a single car garage. Enjoy ocean views from 2nd floor patio! Kitchen features Stainless steel appliances with granite counter tops. All tile throughout. Each bathroom features a walk-in style shower.

1 of 13

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
2042 S Ocean Shore Boulevard
2042 S Ocean Shore Blvd, Flagler Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1650 sqft
:Direct Ocean front and Beachy town life here! Extremely desirable location on the corner of 21st and Ocean Shore Blvd.

1 of 5

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
303 N 12th St
303 12th Street North, Flagler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1700 sqft
Flagler Beach Pool Home on the Water 2/2/1 - Property Id: 287192 Beautifully updated pool home on the water. Short walk to beach and all amenities in Flagler Beach.

1 of 22

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
5 N Ocean Palm Villas
5 N Ocean, Flagler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1184 sqft
Direct Intracoastal! 2 Bdrm 2 Bath Fully Furnished,1 Car Garage! Enjoy Water Views & Breezes From The Living Room,Master Suite & Patio. Two Story Townhome Style Condo Is 1184 Sq Ft And Is Available To Rent For Three To Twelve Month Terms.
1 of 18

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
2715 N Ocean Shore Blvd
2715 North Oceanshore Boulevard, Beverly Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1752 sqft
This is a lovely and furnished two story home DIRECTLY on the Atlantic Ocean with tremendous views of one of the quietest and cleanest beaches in Florida. It has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths and sleeps 10.
1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Pine Grove - Belle Terre
1 Unit Available
14 Ponderosa Lane
14 Ponderosa Lane, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1800 sqft
The open layout of this beautiful 3 Bedroom , 2 Bath home features an expansive great room, large covered lanai and spacious kitchen with an island bar, pantry closet and adjacent dining room.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Pine Grove - Belle Terre
1 Unit Available
8 Pine Bush Ln
8 Pine Bush Lane, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1963 sqft
ALL NEW UPGRADES! Beautiful, 3 bed, 2 bath charming home located in Pine Groves area. Over 1900 sq ft of new; carpet, vinyl plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, paint, and much more. This home offers a spacious open floor plan.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
500 Canopy Walk Lane
500 Canopy Walk Lane, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Canopy Walk condo has unobstructed views of the Intracoastal Waterway from the living space and master bedroom. Split plan has crown molding in living and dining rooms.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Woodlands
1 Unit Available
26 Blasdell Ct
26 Blasdell Court, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1933 sqft
Spacious 3 bed 2 bath home in Indian Trails featuring new flooring throughout, updated bathrooms and spacious remodeled kitchen!

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
9 St Andrews Court
9 St Andrews Court, Palm Coast, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1986 sqft
Grand Haven move in ready home.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Pine Grove - Belle Terre
1 Unit Available
41 Point Pleasant Drive
41 Point Pleasant Drive, Palm Coast, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2000 sqft
Beautiful , like new 4 bedroom/2 Bathroom home located in a convenient area , close to schools, shopping and only 15 mins from the beach ! Freshly painted with new flooring . Property has a covered, screened in porch !

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Pine Grove - Belle Terre
1 Unit Available
30 Ponderosa Lane
30 Ponderosa Lane, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
LIKE NEW 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS, 1 CAR GARAGE DUPLEX WITH COVERED PORCH AND PRIVATE BACK YARD IN THE NICE AREA.

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Seminole Woods
1 Unit Available
6 Sea Shark Path
6 Sea Shark Path, Palm Coast, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1787 sqft
Save money, live healthy by renting a BRAND NEW, CERTIFIED GREEN Home. Luxury, 4/2/2 house with 1,787 sq.ft of Living & 2,456 sq.ft of Total area, has a wind mitigated roof & insulation adds essential safety & substantially lower utility bills.

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
3000 Ocean Shore Blvd
3000 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1329 sqft
If you like the looks of Key West, colorful and hearing the ocean waves break nearby, then you are going to love this condo. Styled similar to town homes, this condo community is small (23 units) and offers a community pool.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Pine Grove - Belle Terre
1 Unit Available
20 Pretoria Lane
20 Pretoria Lane, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1505 sqft
NO SMOKING /NO PETS - BEAUTIFUL HOME is located in Pine Grove. This Home is over 1500 sq. ft.with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths split plan. Beautiful Built in Entertainment Center, spacious Great Room.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Plantation Bay
1 Unit Available
907 Woodstream Lane
907 Woodstream Lane, Volusia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1607 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 907 Woodstream Lane in Volusia County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Pine Grove - Belle Terre
1 Unit Available
2 Preston Lane
2 Preston Lane, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1683 sqft
Welcome to your brand new Home! This home is new construction and is available immediately.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
10 BAY POINTE Drive
10 Bay Pointe Drive, Flagler County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
2605 sqft
Picturesque Plantation Bay Home in the desirable Bay Point section. The home features an open floor plan w/ high ceilings, large kitchen, 3 Baths and loaded with impressive Amenities.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Woodlands
1 Unit Available
14 Blackthorn Court
14 Blackthorn Court, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1492 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 14 Blackthorn Court in Palm Coast. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
3072 Ocean Shore Boulevard
3072 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2074 sqft
This is absolutely EXCEPTIONAL...Beautiful 3 story direct oceanfront townhome in Ormond by the Sea with very spacious outdoor oceanfront rooftop terrace! Wowza! This is more than amazing with a 2 car garage as well...2 master suites.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1000 Canopy Walk Unit 1033
1000 Canopy Walk Lane, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
3rd Floor Condo with a Great View of The Lake in a Gated Community - Excellent view of the lake from this 3rd floor condo. Sit out on your balcony and relax and enjoy the peace and quiet.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Flagler Beach, FL

Flagler Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

