Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:17 AM

101 Apartments for rent in DeBary, FL with garage

DeBary apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Debary Plantation
1 Unit Available
563 Newhall Lane
563 Newhall Lane, DeBary, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2196 sqft
Beautiful 3BD/3BA Home in Debary with Courtyard! - This beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2,195 square foot home located in the heart of Debary. Upon entry through the front door, you'll be greeted by a spacious, screened in courtyard area.

Last updated May 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
175 ANCONA AVENUE
175 Ancona Avenue, DeBary, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2112 sqft
River side community of Riviera Bella on the St Johns River. Wonderful community pool and clubhouse, This home is open and bright. When you enter the home there is a living room with tile floors to the right.

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
Lake Marie Estates
1 Unit Available
45 HYDRANGEA LANE
45 Hydrangea Lane, DeBary, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
980 sqft
1/2 of a duplex with a one car garage. Walk to shopping and bus line. This 2 bedroom 2 full bath has an open Kitchen/dining and living room area. There are updated tile floors throughout. There is a Florida room off the back bedroom and garage.
Results within 1 mile of DeBary

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
630 FAWN RIDGE DRIVE
630 Fawn Ridge Drive, Orange City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1899 sqft
630 Fawn Ridge Drive. Well Maintained Gorgeous Single Family Home. 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms plus office/den with a 2 car garage. Stainless appliance in kitchen with a gas range.

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
450 ALESSANDRA CIRCLE
450 Alessandra Circle, Orange City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,415
940 sqft
Villa Grande on Saxon offers seniors the convenience and flexibility that can only be found in a rental community. Villa Grande on Saxon is a multi-million dollar, 11,000 square foot clubhouse.
Results within 5 miles of DeBary
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
30 Units Available
Westlake
1000 Cardinal Cove Cir, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$986
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,218
1284 sqft
Pet-friendly, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes feature modern kitchens, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Community offers pool, tennis court, gym, garage parking, trash valet. Easy access to I-4, 417, public transit, shopping and dining.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
8 Units Available
Bell Lake Forest
101 Integra Village Trail, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,224
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant apartments have hardwood floors and granite counters. Dogs are allowed and can be cared for at the exclusive grooming area. The grocery store is steps away. Nearby Interstate 4 provides a quick commute.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
15 Units Available
Solara
5000 Solara Cir, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,484
1071 sqft
Living the luxurious life at Solara Apartments Homes in Sanford, FL. Solara offers a resort-style option unlike any other in the Lake Mary area.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
30 Units Available
Integra Landings at Ivey's Lake
1112 Integra Landings Dr, Orange City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Centrally located and convenient, these units are welcoming and new. Amenities include open floor plans, large closets, new kitchens and an on-site tanning bed and fitness center.
Last updated June 14 at 12:12am
229 Units Available
Integra Dunes
100 Integra Dunes Circle, DeLand, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,310
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1402 sqft
Live carefree every day. At Integra Dunes, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
22 Units Available
The Crosby at Towne Center
12500 Solstice Loop, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,074
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,597
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,043
1400 sqft
Close to I-4, SR-417, shopping at Seminole Towne Center, Bentley Elementary, Derby Park, Idyllwide Elementary, Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Garden, scenic walking trails. Pet-friendly apartments with dog park, private tanning salon, home cinema, poolside cabana, outdoor kitchen, 24-hour sports club.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Arbor Lakes
100 Arbor Lakes Circle, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1337 sqft
Close to I-4 and I-417. Larger apartments with up to three bedrooms. Washer and dryer connections, large kitchens, and air conditioning provided. Beautiful landscaping. Gated, private community.

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
101 Integra Village Trail
101 Integra Village Trl, Seminole County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
642 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
715 Camarague Place
715 Camarague Place, Lake Mary, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
890 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1296 Bolton Place
1296 Bolton Place, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1989 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1296 Bolton Place in Seminole County. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Deltona Lakes
1 Unit Available
1627 Pendleton Street
1627 Pendleton Street, Deltona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1056 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,056 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hidden Lake
1 Unit Available
151 Lakeside Circle
151 Lakeside Circle, Sanford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1276 sqft
Sandford/Lake Mary area Upgraded Home! Brand New Kitchen and bathrooms! - This magnificent home is move in ready it offers 3 bed 2 bath located in is desirable Hidden Lake! Home has gone through several upgrades such as new kitchen with solid wood

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
146 Brushcreek Drive
146 Brushcreek Drive, Sanford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1240 sqft
146 Brushcreek Drive Available 08/05/20 AMAZING 3 Bed 2.5 Bath For Rent in Sanford, FL!!! - Welcome home to this ADORABLE home for rent in Sanford, FL. You will feel right at home the moment you step in. SPACIOUS living area.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5640 Siracusa Lane
5640 Siracusa Lane, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2268 sqft
5640 Siracusa Lane Available 08/01/20 Amazing 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Gated Townhouse with loft for Rent in Sanford/Lake Mary, FL! - Amazing 3 Bed 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
280 Maureen Drive
280 Maureen Drive, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2706 sqft
Amazing Renovated LAKE FRONT Home in Sanford!!!! - Welcome home to Lake Sylvan Estates! You will feel right at home the moment you step in.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
209 Southern Magnolia Ln
209 Southern Magnolia Lane, Seminole County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2679 sqft
209 Southern Magnolia Ln Available 07/01/20 4 Bed 3 Bath Beautiful Home for Rent - Berington Club Gated Community Sanford, FL! - 4 Bed 3 Bath Beautiful Home for Rent - Berington Club Gated Community Sanford, FL.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
653 Hangnest Ln
653 Hangnest Lane, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1964 sqft
Grande Oaks at Heathrow 3 bedroom 3.5 bath, 2 car garage - FRESHLY PAINTED, NEW CARPET THROUGHOUT! This beautiful home is ready for you! 3/3.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
110 Springhurst Circle
110 Springhurst Circle, Lake Mary, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2207 sqft
110 Springhurst Circle Available 08/01/20 - POOL HOME FOR RENT: Lake Mary Pool Home with 4 large bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 Car Garage & with an additional Den/Office at just over 2,200 sq ft of living space.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1141 Washburn Court
1141 Washburn Court, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1555 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Town home in Gated Community in Sanford, FL - Walk right into the huge open living area with soaring ceilings on the first floor.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in DeBary, FL

DeBary apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

