Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:16 AM

104 Apartments for rent in Daytona Beach Shores, FL with garage

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
3333 S Atlantic Avenue
3333 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2067 sqft
Volusia County is now Open for short term rentals! DIRECT OCEANFRONT - 3 bedroom 3 bathroom fully furnished condominium. Living room and Master Ensuite opens to PRIVATE oceanfront balcony. Large Kitchen.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
3703 S Atlantic Avenue
3703 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2542 sqft
Beautiful furnished 3 bedroom condo in Ocean Villas.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
River Ridge Estates
1 Unit Available
2721 S Atlantic Avenue
2721 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
7 Bedrooms
$7,000
5676 sqft
Incredible views in this 7 bedroom oceanfront home with guest house. Come to Florida, the warm, humid sunshine State.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
3753 Cardinal Boulevard
3753 Cardinal Boulevard, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1598 sqft
GRACIOUS BEACH LIVING IN PARADISE! Completely furnished and ready to start enjoying Sunsets off the Balconies or long days at the Beach .

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
3615 S Atlantic Avenue
3615 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
595 sqft
FURNISHED SHORT TERM VACATION UNIT. Oceanfront complex. Lovely 1 bedroom condo on the beachside. Many ammenities to include a murphy bed in living room, community pool overlooking the ocean, and direct beach access.

1 of 19

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
3750 S Atlantic Avenue
3750 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1734 sqft
3 STORY FULLY FUR.NISHED 3 BEDROOM, 3.5 TOWNHOME DIRECTLY ACROSS THE STREET FROM THE OCEAN IN DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, HALF BATH ON MAIN FLOOR W/GALLY KITCHEN, DINING ROOM, AND OPEN LIVING ROOM.
Results within 1 mile of Daytona Beach Shores

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
654 Marina Point Drive
654 Marina Point Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1911 sqft
Private Boat Slip. Million Dollar Views from 5th floor end unit. Rare 3 bedroom open floor plan. ~2,400 sq ft (including outside space). 3 panoramic view outside decks. Newly remodeled. New high-end appliances. Bosch, etc. and wine cooler.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
142 FRAZAR ROAD
142 Frazar Road, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
660 sqft
1 Bedroom/1 bathroom half duplex! Super cute! A short walk to the beach! Hurry, this unit wont last! Electric/Power is tenants responsibility, Water is an extra $65 a month.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:20pm
1 Unit Available
507 Phoenix Avenue
507 Phoenix Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$1,495
2000 sqft
Unit type: Single Family Home; Number of bedrooms: 6; Number of bathrooms: 2; Square footage: 2000; Parking: 1 Car Indoor Garage; Monthly rent: $1495.00; IMRID12266
Results within 5 miles of Daytona Beach Shores
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
East Daytona
8 Units Available
The Overlook at Daytona Apartment Homes
100 Seabreeze Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$948
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,002
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Overlooking the water of the Intracoastal Waterway. Recently renovated to include granite countertops, walk-in closets and modern furnishings such as stainless steel appliances. Private balconies provided. Pool, clubhouse and gym available.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Port Orange Gateway Center
58 Units Available
Hawthorne Village
3900 Yorktowne Blvd, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1392 sqft
Luxury apartment community near Dunlawton Avenue. Modern fitness center, on-site pool, playground, hot tub and business center. Garage available. Spacious apartments with extra storage and a patio or balcony. Dogs and cats allowed.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
145 N Gull Circle
145 Gull Cir N, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1712 sqft
Amazing property available for long term rental in the beautiful Pelican Bay subdivision. 2 master suites, hot tub and golf course view. Peaceful living at its best! Plenty of storage and closets. RainSoft system in over sized 2 car garage.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
446 Pendrey Drive
446 Pendry Drive, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1658 sqft
Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath concrete block home located in the sought after neighborhood of Oakland Park. This home boast the ideal open concept and split floor plan. Great size rooms especially the master bedroom.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
204 Surf Scooter Drive
204 Surf Scooter Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1525 sqft
Updated Photos will follow as soon as the work has been completedThis home is in the process of a renovation to include : All Brand New Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances, Granite, New Kitchen Lighting and New Vinyl Plank Flooring.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1429 N Atlantic Avenue
1429 North Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
The unit is on the 4th floor with an elevator provided. Inside the unit is a townhouse floor plan with the two large bedrooms on the second floor. Stairs to the second floor.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Riverwood
1 Unit Available
6217 Ranier Circle
6217 Ranier Circle, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1938 sqft
Lovely home in an upscale neighborhood! Large 3bed 2bath home, with oversized two car garage. Separate laundry room is a convenient feature. Screened in Florida room offers shaded privacy.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Georgetowne
1 Unit Available
195 Centennial Lane
195 Centennial Lane, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1186 sqft
Very nice split bedroom with 2 masters on each side of house. Nice living and dining areas and spacious kitchen. Large enclosed patio.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
4514 Alder Drive
4514 Alder Drive, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1365 sqft
Large and beautiful town home with a water view in a great Port Orange community ready for new tenant. Plenty of room for the family. Zoned for desired Port Orange schools.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Cambridge
1 Unit Available
215 Avon Street
215 Avon Street, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1286 sqft
Sparkling pool home. Split BR plan, tile in kitchen and living room, laminate floors in bedrooms.. Large living room and dining area near the kitchen. Stainless steel appliances. Cover porch overlooks, screened pool. Fenced yard for privacy.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1647 Riverside Drive
1647 Riverside Drive, Holly Hill, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,996
4400 sqft
Amazing 4 bed, 5 bath, pool home with river views is the perfect retreat for yout vacation. This gem of a home boasts beautiful Intercoastal waterway views of pristine Volusia County, Florida.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
124 Bittern Court
124 Bittern Court, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1350 sqft
Great 2 bed 2 bath 2 car garage home located on a cul-de-sac with 24 hour gate security.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Town Park
1 Unit Available
4234 Chadsworth Lane
4234 Chadsworth Lane, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1880 sqft
1 Year Lease. Unit is OCCUPIED but, will be available July 15th, 2020. Great convent location in Town Park. Offers a large split family home with all tile floors, two car garage, large screen patio. So close to everything you need. Call us today.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Countryside
1 Unit Available
951 S Lakewood Terrace
951 South Lakewood Terrace, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
932 sqft
Clean, nonsmoking, beautifully furnished 2 bedroom townhouse. Short term vacation unit. Community pool and close to beach

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
4454 S Atlantic Avenue
4454 South Atlantic Avenue, Ponce Inlet, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1148 sqft
Gorgeous updated ocean view condo, with 1 car garage. Lots of closets for storage, Kitchen has been updated with custom cabinets, granite, and tiled backsplash. All bathrooms have also been totally remodeled and updated.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Daytona Beach Shores, FL

Daytona Beach Shores apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

