4128 Gingold Street

Property owner is seeking a 3 month rental, shorter term requests will not be considered before September 1st.

Vacation Rental---This fully furnished seasonal rental-located on a salt water lagoon with boating access to Charlotte Harbor and the canal system, also near shopping and Port Charlotte Beach complex. Sit on its spacious lanai and watch a parade of wildlife, ibis, dolphin, manatees, jumping fish, herons and storks. This lovely house has lots of little touches that make your stay better like a Barbecue Grill and beach umbrella and towels on hand for your comfort. Watch one of three TV's or hit the town and enjoy the local dining and events. You can also catch a Spring Training game with the Tampa Bay Rays which train just 10 minutes away! Tastefully decorated with your comfort in mind you will want to spend time in this 3 bedroom, 2 bath beauty. November or December $2100 per month, January thru April- $2,560 per month NO PETS