All apartments in Port Charlotte
Find more places like 4128 Gingold Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Port Charlotte, FL
/
4128 Gingold Street
Last updated June 27 2020 at 2:58 AM

4128 Gingold Street

4128 Gingold Street · (941) 893-4443
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Port Charlotte
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

4128 Gingold Street, Port Charlotte, FL 33948
Section 37

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Nov 1

$2,560

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1690 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Property owner is seeking a 3 month rental, shorter term requests will not be considered before September 1st.
Vacation Rental---This fully furnished seasonal rental-located on a salt water lagoon with boating access to Charlotte Harbor and the canal system, also near shopping and Port Charlotte Beach complex. Sit on its spacious lanai and watch a parade of wildlife, ibis, dolphin, manatees, jumping fish, herons and storks. This lovely house has lots of little touches that make your stay better like a Barbecue Grill and beach umbrella and towels on hand for your comfort. Watch one of three TV's or hit the town and enjoy the local dining and events. You can also catch a Spring Training game with the Tampa Bay Rays which train just 10 minutes away! Tastefully decorated with your comfort in mind you will want to spend time in this 3 bedroom, 2 bath beauty. November or December $2100 per month, January thru April- $2,560 per month NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4128 Gingold Street have any available units?
4128 Gingold Street has a unit available for $2,560 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4128 Gingold Street have?
Some of 4128 Gingold Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4128 Gingold Street currently offering any rent specials?
4128 Gingold Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4128 Gingold Street pet-friendly?
No, 4128 Gingold Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port Charlotte.
Does 4128 Gingold Street offer parking?
Yes, 4128 Gingold Street offers parking.
Does 4128 Gingold Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4128 Gingold Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4128 Gingold Street have a pool?
No, 4128 Gingold Street does not have a pool.
Does 4128 Gingold Street have accessible units?
No, 4128 Gingold Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4128 Gingold Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4128 Gingold Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 4128 Gingold Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4128 Gingold Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 4128 Gingold Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lakes of Tuscana
24001 Madaca Ln
Port Charlotte, FL 33954
Springs At Port Charlotte
24151 Beatrix Boulevard
Port Charlotte, FL 33954

Similar Pages

Port Charlotte 2 BedroomsPort Charlotte Apartments with Balconies
Port Charlotte Apartments with GymsPort Charlotte Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Port Charlotte Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FL
South Bradenton, FLRuskin, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLPunta Gorda, FLOsprey, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLCortez, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FL
Whiskey Creek, FLMemphis, FLHolmes Beach, FLEnglewood, FLSouthgate, FLSiesta Key, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLVamo, FLNorth Port, FLWimauma, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Florida Gulf Coast University
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity