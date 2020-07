Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities

Cozy two bedroom one bathroom house in the center of Port Charlotte. This house is perfect if you like convenience. Whether you want to go out to the movies, dine in at the restaurants, or go view Florida's beautiful beaches you'll be close to it all! The house gives off a very warm feeling as you walk into the house. As you begin walking to the kitchen you'll notice the snug little place has everything you will ever need. The reflect a comfortable feeling between the hardwood floor and natural light. So call today to schedule your showing!!