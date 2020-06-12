2781 ROCK CREEK DRIVE

Amenities

Fully furnished and ready for occupancy. Charming Canal front home with carport. Huge back yard. Sit in the shade of the enormous oak tree

or down by the water on the dock. 2 Bedrooms, full bath, fully equipped kitchen with stainless appliances. Newer vinyl plank floors throughout, comfortably furnished. Washer and Dryer are available. Rent includes electricity & water, (with caps) internet and basic TV with Netflix! YardWork included in the rent as well. Very clean. Neighborhood setting. Available for 1 - 9 months. The perfect spot for seclusion,

reading, artwork & social distancing.