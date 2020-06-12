All apartments in Port Charlotte
2781 ROCK CREEK DRIVE
Last updated April 11 2020 at 1:09 AM

2781 ROCK CREEK DRIVE

2781 Rock Creek Drive · (941) 875-9060
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2781 Rock Creek Drive, Port Charlotte, FL 33948
Section 23

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1124 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carport
stainless steel
bbq/grill
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Fully furnished and ready for occupancy. Charming Canal front home with carport. Huge back yard. Sit in the shade of the enormous oak tree
or down by the water on the dock. 2 Bedrooms, full bath, fully equipped kitchen with stainless appliances. Newer vinyl plank floors throughout, comfortably furnished. Washer and Dryer are available. Rent includes electricity & water, (with caps) internet and basic TV with Netflix! YardWork included in the rent as well. Very clean. Neighborhood setting. Available for 1 - 9 months. The perfect spot for seclusion,
reading, artwork & social distancing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2781 ROCK CREEK DRIVE have any available units?
2781 ROCK CREEK DRIVE has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2781 ROCK CREEK DRIVE have?
Some of 2781 ROCK CREEK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2781 ROCK CREEK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2781 ROCK CREEK DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2781 ROCK CREEK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2781 ROCK CREEK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port Charlotte.
Does 2781 ROCK CREEK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2781 ROCK CREEK DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 2781 ROCK CREEK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2781 ROCK CREEK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2781 ROCK CREEK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2781 ROCK CREEK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2781 ROCK CREEK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2781 ROCK CREEK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2781 ROCK CREEK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2781 ROCK CREEK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2781 ROCK CREEK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2781 ROCK CREEK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
