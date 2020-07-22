935 Club Cir.

Amenities
Nice Quiet Condo - Property Id: 203525
Nice quiet 1 bedroom/one bath condo. Main room has dinning room area (tiled) and family room area (Wood pergo floor). Walk out to screen room with table and chairs, to open field area. Kitchen fully stocked with shelving for convenience. Fully furnished. Gas grill at walk out patio. Contact Mr. Curtis airforceraptor2@gmail.com
Amenities of Lake Shore Condos include;
Town Center on site
Post Office
Library
Auditorium
Boat docking; access to Weohyakapka Lake
Swimming pool
Jacuzzi Tub
Work out facility
Hiking/Biking trails
Facilities secured access
Lake Shore on site security
Contact Mr. Curtis
airforceraptor2@gmail.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/203525
Property Id 203525
(RLNE5462459)