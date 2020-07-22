All apartments in Polk County
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

935 Club Cir.

935 Club Circle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

935 Club Circle Drive, Polk County, FL 33898
Lakeshore Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
gym
pool
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
Nice Quiet Condo - Property Id: 203525

Nice quiet 1 bedroom/one bath condo. Main room has dinning room area (tiled) and family room area (Wood pergo floor). Walk out to screen room with table and chairs, to open field area. Kitchen fully stocked with shelving for convenience. Fully furnished. Gas grill at walk out patio. Contact Mr. Curtis airforceraptor2@gmail.com

Amenities of Lake Shore Condos include;
Town Center on site
Post Office
Library
Auditorium
Boat docking; access to Weohyakapka Lake
Swimming pool
Jacuzzi Tub
Work out facility
Hiking/Biking trails
Facilities secured access
Lake Shore on site security
Contact Mr. Curtis
airforceraptor2@gmail.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/203525
Property Id 203525

(RLNE5462459)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 935 Club Cir. have any available units?
935 Club Cir. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Polk County, FL.
What amenities does 935 Club Cir. have?
Some of 935 Club Cir.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 935 Club Cir. currently offering any rent specials?
935 Club Cir. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 935 Club Cir. pet-friendly?
No, 935 Club Cir. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Polk County.
Does 935 Club Cir. offer parking?
No, 935 Club Cir. does not offer parking.
Does 935 Club Cir. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 935 Club Cir. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 935 Club Cir. have a pool?
Yes, 935 Club Cir. has a pool.
Does 935 Club Cir. have accessible units?
No, 935 Club Cir. does not have accessible units.
Does 935 Club Cir. have units with dishwashers?
No, 935 Club Cir. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 935 Club Cir. have units with air conditioning?
No, 935 Club Cir. does not have units with air conditioning.
