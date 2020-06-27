709 S LAKE STARR BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

LAKEFRONT 3BR/3BA 2 story home on Lake Starr for Rent. Upstairs has a living room, kitchen, 2 bedrooms and 2 baths, with a screened Lanai overlooking Lake Starr. A spiral staircase leads to the downstairs will you will find another living room, kitchenette, 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom, and a spacious laundry/storage room. There is a screened Lanai downstairs as well. The flooring is ceramic tile throughout. Washer and Dryer are included. This home also features hurricane shutters. Water and Lawn Service are included. Call today for your private showing!