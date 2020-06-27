All apartments in Polk County
Last updated April 18 2020 at 1:05 AM

709 S LAKE STARR BOULEVARD

709 S Lake Starr Blvd · (863) 412-2279
Location

709 S Lake Starr Blvd, Polk County, FL 33898

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1608 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
LAKEFRONT 3BR/3BA 2 story home on Lake Starr for Rent. Upstairs has a living room, kitchen, 2 bedrooms and 2 baths, with a screened Lanai overlooking Lake Starr. A spiral staircase leads to the downstairs will you will find another living room, kitchenette, 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom, and a spacious laundry/storage room. There is a screened Lanai downstairs as well. The flooring is ceramic tile throughout. Washer and Dryer are included. This home also features hurricane shutters. Water and Lawn Service are included. Call today for your private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 709 S LAKE STARR BOULEVARD have any available units?
709 S LAKE STARR BOULEVARD has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 709 S LAKE STARR BOULEVARD have?
Some of 709 S LAKE STARR BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 709 S LAKE STARR BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
709 S LAKE STARR BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 709 S LAKE STARR BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 709 S LAKE STARR BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Polk County.
Does 709 S LAKE STARR BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 709 S LAKE STARR BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 709 S LAKE STARR BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 709 S LAKE STARR BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 709 S LAKE STARR BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 709 S LAKE STARR BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 709 S LAKE STARR BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 709 S LAKE STARR BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 709 S LAKE STARR BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 709 S LAKE STARR BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 709 S LAKE STARR BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 709 S LAKE STARR BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
