All apartments in Polk County
Find more places like 6310 Doe Circle W..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Polk County, FL
/
6310 Doe Circle W.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6310 Doe Circle W.

6310 Doe Cr W · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6310 Doe Cr W, Polk County, FL 33809

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pet friendly
4 Bedroom / 2 Bath with large fenced yard - This lovely 4 bedroom home has a very large fenced yard and is in great condition. The home has a brand new interior paint job and is ready for immediate occupancy. The home has a large family room with wood burning fireplace, formal dining room and kitchen with breakfast bar.

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to the home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% on the heating and cooling bill.

1. Non-refundable $65.00 Application fee for anyone over the age of 18.
2. Fair Credit required (credit scores under 600 may be subject to additional deposits) / Good Rental History Required / No Evictions / No Convicted Felons / No Co-signers.
3. Household Income of at least 3x's the rental rate (Proof in the form of pay-stubs is required).
4. Single Family use only - No Roommates.
5. We do not accept section 8 vouchers.
6. Showings available Monday-Friday between the hours of 10am-5pm

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3671044)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6310 Doe Circle W. have any available units?
6310 Doe Circle W. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Polk County, FL.
Is 6310 Doe Circle W. currently offering any rent specials?
6310 Doe Circle W. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6310 Doe Circle W. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6310 Doe Circle W. is pet friendly.
Does 6310 Doe Circle W. offer parking?
No, 6310 Doe Circle W. does not offer parking.
Does 6310 Doe Circle W. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6310 Doe Circle W. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6310 Doe Circle W. have a pool?
No, 6310 Doe Circle W. does not have a pool.
Does 6310 Doe Circle W. have accessible units?
No, 6310 Doe Circle W. does not have accessible units.
Does 6310 Doe Circle W. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6310 Doe Circle W. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6310 Doe Circle W. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6310 Doe Circle W. has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Century Avenues
6720 Florida Ave S
Lakeland, FL 33813
Lake House Apartments
200 Village Blvd
Davenport, FL 33896
Briarcrest at Winter Haven
200 Avenue K SE
Winter Haven, FL 33880
WillowBrooke Apartments
1100 Oakbridge Parkway
Lakeland, FL 33803
Fountain Place
1350 N Wilson Ave
Bartow, FL 33830
Haven at Lake Deer
350 24th St NW
Winter Haven, FL 33880
Century Ariva
5190 Ariva Blvd
Highland City, FL 33812
Big Oaks Apartment Homes
1510 Big Oaks Dr
Lakeland, FL 33810

Similar Pages

Polk County Pet Friendly Places
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLFour Corners, FLHighland City, FLFuller Heights, FLWinter Haven, FLCypress Gardens, FLCelebration, FL
Poinciana, FLLake Wales, FLDavenport, FLCombee Settlement, FLAuburndale, FLBartow, FLPlant City, FLSt. Cloud, FLHaines City, FLSouthchase, FLHorizon West, FLMeadow Woods, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeRollins College
Seminole State College of Florida