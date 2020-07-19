6310 Doe Circle W.

Amenities

pet friendly air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace Property Amenities accepts section 8 pet friendly

4 Bedroom / 2 Bath with large fenced yard - This lovely 4 bedroom home has a very large fenced yard and is in great condition. The home has a brand new interior paint job and is ready for immediate occupancy. The home has a large family room with wood burning fireplace, formal dining room and kitchen with breakfast bar.



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to the home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% on the heating and cooling bill.



1. Non-refundable $65.00 Application fee for anyone over the age of 18.

2. Fair Credit required (credit scores under 600 may be subject to additional deposits) / Good Rental History Required / No Evictions / No Convicted Felons / No Co-signers.

3. Household Income of at least 3x's the rental rate (Proof in the form of pay-stubs is required).

4. Single Family use only - No Roommates.

5. We do not accept section 8 vouchers.

6. Showings available Monday-Friday between the hours of 10am-5pm



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3671044)