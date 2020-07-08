6031 Live Oak Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Winter Haven , fenced in yard !!!This lovely 3br/2ba home has stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. There is eat-in space in the kitchen along with a pass through window to great room. The 23x19 great room is large enough to accommodate an extra dining room table if preferred. Great room has French doors leading to the screened lanai. Back yard is fenced and includes a shed. Master bedroom is truly a perfect retreat. Master bath has dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower along with his and her walk-in closets. Split plan with 2 bedrooms and bath on other side of great room.Most pets allowed so visit Citravest.com or call 407 495 4744 for more info