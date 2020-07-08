All apartments in Polk County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6031 Live Oak Dr

6031 Live Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6031 Live Oak Drive, Polk County, FL 33880

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Winter Haven , fenced in yard !!!This lovely 3br/2ba home has stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. There is eat-in space in the kitchen along with a pass through window to great room. The 23x19 great room is large enough to accommodate an extra dining room table if preferred. Great room has French doors leading to the screened lanai. Back yard is fenced and includes a shed. Master bedroom is truly a perfect retreat. Master bath has dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower along with his and her walk-in closets. Split plan with 2 bedrooms and bath on other side of great room.Most pets allowed so visit Citravest.com or call 407 495 4744 for more info

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6031 Live Oak Dr have any available units?
6031 Live Oak Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Polk County, FL.
What amenities does 6031 Live Oak Dr have?
Some of 6031 Live Oak Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6031 Live Oak Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6031 Live Oak Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6031 Live Oak Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6031 Live Oak Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6031 Live Oak Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6031 Live Oak Dr offers parking.
Does 6031 Live Oak Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6031 Live Oak Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6031 Live Oak Dr have a pool?
No, 6031 Live Oak Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6031 Live Oak Dr have accessible units?
No, 6031 Live Oak Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6031 Live Oak Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6031 Live Oak Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 6031 Live Oak Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6031 Live Oak Dr has units with air conditioning.
