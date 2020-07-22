All apartments in Polk County
Find more places like 539 Skyline Drive West.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Polk County, FL
/
539 Skyline Drive West
Last updated January 18 2020 at 12:08 AM

539 Skyline Drive West

539 Skyline Drive West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

539 Skyline Drive West, Polk County, FL 33801

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
shuffle board
Newly renovated 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath mobile home on a large lot located in the Village Lakeland community. Updates to the property include beautiful laminate flooring, neutral paint throughout, stainless steel appliances, This spacious home is conveniently located near shopping and restaurants, only minutes from downtown Lakeland. For a small annual fee, residents can enjoy amenities that include a pool, shuffleboard, clubhouse, special events, and access to Pelican Lake. The rent is $1050.00, the security deposit is $1100.00; total needed to sign a lease is $2150.00. The application fee is $50/adult. PLEASE BEWARE OF SCAMMERS, WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIG'S LIST. The property is occupied til Dec 12th, please do not go on the property or disturb the tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 539 Skyline Drive West have any available units?
539 Skyline Drive West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Polk County, FL.
What amenities does 539 Skyline Drive West have?
Some of 539 Skyline Drive West's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 539 Skyline Drive West currently offering any rent specials?
539 Skyline Drive West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 539 Skyline Drive West pet-friendly?
No, 539 Skyline Drive West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Polk County.
Does 539 Skyline Drive West offer parking?
Yes, 539 Skyline Drive West offers parking.
Does 539 Skyline Drive West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 539 Skyline Drive West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 539 Skyline Drive West have a pool?
Yes, 539 Skyline Drive West has a pool.
Does 539 Skyline Drive West have accessible units?
No, 539 Skyline Drive West does not have accessible units.
Does 539 Skyline Drive West have units with dishwashers?
No, 539 Skyline Drive West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 539 Skyline Drive West have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 539 Skyline Drive West has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Preserve at Lakeland Hills
4920 State Road 33 N
Lakeland, FL 33805
Lake House Apartments
200 Village Blvd
Davenport, FL 33896
Fountain Square
225 E Edgewood Dr
Lakeland, FL 33803
Griffin Park
1013 Griffin Rd
Lakeland, FL 33805
Fountain Place
1350 N Wilson Ave
Bartow, FL 33830
Watermarc
400 W Beacon Rd
Lakeland, FL 33803
Century Ariva
5190 Ariva Blvd
Highland City, FL 33812
Champions Vue Apartments
101 Champions Vue Loop
Davenport, FL 33897

Similar Pages

Polk County Pet Friendly Apartments
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLFour Corners, FLHighland City, FLFuller Heights, FLWinter Haven, FLCypress Gardens, FLCelebration, FL
Poinciana, FLLake Wales, FLDavenport, FLCombee Settlement, FLAuburndale, FLBartow, FLPlant City, FLSt. Cloud, FLHaines City, FLSouthchase, FLHorizon West, FLMeadow Woods, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeRollins College
Seminole State College of Florida