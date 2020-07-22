539 Skyline Drive West

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony carport recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool shuffle board

Newly renovated 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath mobile home on a large lot located in the Village Lakeland community. Updates to the property include beautiful laminate flooring, neutral paint throughout, stainless steel appliances, This spacious home is conveniently located near shopping and restaurants, only minutes from downtown Lakeland. For a small annual fee, residents can enjoy amenities that include a pool, shuffleboard, clubhouse, special events, and access to Pelican Lake. The rent is $1050.00, the security deposit is $1100.00; total needed to sign a lease is $2150.00. The application fee is $50/adult. PLEASE BEWARE OF SCAMMERS, WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIG'S LIST. The property is occupied til Dec 12th, please do not go on the property or disturb the tenant.