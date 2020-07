Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher range oven refrigerator

3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Duplex for Rent - Property Id: 265301



3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Duplex for rent Located at 503 Jackson Street in Lake Wales.



$1000 per month



*Good Clean Condition

*Tile floors throughout the home

*New Paint throughout

*Utility Room w/ Washer dryer hookups

*Located near Weber & Warner College



First($1,000)/Security($1,000)/Last Month Rent=$1000.00 =$3,000.00 to move in!!!!



$50 Application fee per adult.



***NOTE*** TURBO TENANT APPLICATION IS NOT REQUIRED. ANY APPLICANTS THAT PAY APPLICATION FEES THROUGH TURBOTENANT ARE STILL SUBJECT TO OUR STANDARD $50 (PER ADULT) APPLICATION FEE.



Call today 863-439-6550 for more information or to schedule a walk-thru!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/265301

No Pets Allowed



