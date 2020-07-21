All apartments in Polk County
Find more places like 445 Adriel Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Polk County, FL
/
445 Adriel Ave
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:58 AM

445 Adriel Ave

445 Adriel Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

445 Adriel Avenue, Polk County, FL 33880
Ridge Acres

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
RENT TO OWN

Two-Story single home, open floor plan, gourmet kitchen, sliding glass door that leads to the backyard, big loft that has the option to be closed in for a bedroom.
What I love about this home
What is better than having a lot of space to cook and prepare foods with a gourmet kitchen that comes equipped with a double-oven, flat top stove with a power boiler, an island with a separate sink, dishwasher, and range microwave. Den/Office that can be used for multiple purposes. Open floor plan on first story. Upstairs guest bathroom comes equipped with double sinks, and master bathroom comes equipped with a shower with a sliding glass door, and a garden tub. The next best home feature is a huge backyard with a ton of yard that is great for parties, etc.

(RLNE5628747)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 445 Adriel Ave have any available units?
445 Adriel Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Polk County, FL.
What amenities does 445 Adriel Ave have?
Some of 445 Adriel Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 445 Adriel Ave currently offering any rent specials?
445 Adriel Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 445 Adriel Ave pet-friendly?
No, 445 Adriel Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Polk County.
Does 445 Adriel Ave offer parking?
Yes, 445 Adriel Ave offers parking.
Does 445 Adriel Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 445 Adriel Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 445 Adriel Ave have a pool?
No, 445 Adriel Ave does not have a pool.
Does 445 Adriel Ave have accessible units?
No, 445 Adriel Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 445 Adriel Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 445 Adriel Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 445 Adriel Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 445 Adriel Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Preserve at Lakeland Hills
4920 State Road 33 N
Lakeland, FL 33805
Portofino at Champions Gate
14100 Portofino Way
Four Corners, FL 33896
Fountain Square
225 E Edgewood Dr
Lakeland, FL 33803
Madison Lake Ned
4025 Lake Ned Village Cir
Winter Haven, FL 33884
Watermarc
400 W Beacon Rd
Lakeland, FL 33803
Haven at Lake Deer
350 24th St NW
Winter Haven, FL 33880
Lakeshore Club
1300 S Lake Howard Dr
Winter Haven, FL 33880
Big Oaks Apartment Homes
1510 Big Oaks Dr
Lakeland, FL 33810

Similar Pages

Polk County Pet Friendly Apartments
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLFour Corners, FLHighland City, FLFuller Heights, FLWinter Haven, FLCypress Gardens, FLCelebration, FL
Poinciana, FLLake Wales, FLDavenport, FLCombee Settlement, FLAuburndale, FLBartow, FLPlant City, FLSt. Cloud, FLHaines City, FLSouthchase, FLHorizon West, FLMeadow Woods, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeRollins College
Seminole State College of Florida