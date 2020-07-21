445 Adriel Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage microwave bathtub range

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range Property Amenities parking garage

RENT TO OWN



Two-Story single home, open floor plan, gourmet kitchen, sliding glass door that leads to the backyard, big loft that has the option to be closed in for a bedroom.

What I love about this home

What is better than having a lot of space to cook and prepare foods with a gourmet kitchen that comes equipped with a double-oven, flat top stove with a power boiler, an island with a separate sink, dishwasher, and range microwave. Den/Office that can be used for multiple purposes. Open floor plan on first story. Upstairs guest bathroom comes equipped with double sinks, and master bathroom comes equipped with a shower with a sliding glass door, and a garden tub. The next best home feature is a huge backyard with a ton of yard that is great for parties, etc.



(RLNE5628747)