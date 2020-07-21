All apartments in Polk County
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

4106 Shadetree Lane

4106 Shadetree Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4106 Shadetree Lane, Polk County, FL 33812

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
2/2.5 in Autumnwood Grove - This freshly renovated 2 bedroom 2 bath town home boasts, tile floors through out, upstairs has wood look tile, freshly painted, open floor plan, spacious kitchen with closet pantry and laundry closet, large bedrooms that have 2 closets each, screen lanai with storage closet/room. This is a gated community that offers a relaxing pool. Centrally located just a mile away from the Polk parkway and Polk state college. Move in ready!

HOA requires an application fee of $50 upon approval

Administration Fee:
Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $125 one-time administration fee

If credit is below 600 a last months rent could be required in accordance to our Rental Application Policy found on our website.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3464792)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4106 Shadetree Lane have any available units?
4106 Shadetree Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Polk County, FL.
Is 4106 Shadetree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4106 Shadetree Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4106 Shadetree Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4106 Shadetree Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Polk County.
Does 4106 Shadetree Lane offer parking?
No, 4106 Shadetree Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4106 Shadetree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4106 Shadetree Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4106 Shadetree Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4106 Shadetree Lane has a pool.
Does 4106 Shadetree Lane have accessible units?
No, 4106 Shadetree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4106 Shadetree Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4106 Shadetree Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4106 Shadetree Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4106 Shadetree Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
