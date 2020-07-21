4106 Shadetree Lane

Amenities

recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities pool

2/2.5 in Autumnwood Grove - This freshly renovated 2 bedroom 2 bath town home boasts, tile floors through out, upstairs has wood look tile, freshly painted, open floor plan, spacious kitchen with closet pantry and laundry closet, large bedrooms that have 2 closets each, screen lanai with storage closet/room. This is a gated community that offers a relaxing pool. Centrally located just a mile away from the Polk parkway and Polk state college. Move in ready!



HOA requires an application fee of $50 upon approval



Administration Fee:

Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $125 one-time administration fee



If credit is below 600 a last months rent could be required in accordance to our Rental Application Policy found on our website.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3464792)