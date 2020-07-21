403 LAUREL COVE WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool hot tub

STUNNING VIEW OF LAKE WINTERSET! & AMAZING HOME! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath ground floor condo is located in the gated community of Winterset. The front door leads into the open concept living room/dining room combination. From the living room, you have access to the screened lanai and a wonderful view of Lake Winterset. The kitchen offers a breakfast bar and is fully equipped with stainless steel range, microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator. It also offers a closet pantry. Located on the lake side of the unit, the master suite offers sliding doors to the screened lanai, granite counters, and dual sinks. The laundry closet is conveniently located inside the condo. The Winterset community offers a clubhouse, heated pool, hot tub, dock, and planned activities.