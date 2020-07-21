All apartments in Polk County
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:00 AM

403 LAUREL COVE WAY

403 Laural Cove Way · No Longer Available
Location

403 Laural Cove Way, Polk County, FL 33884

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
STUNNING VIEW OF LAKE WINTERSET! & AMAZING HOME! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath ground floor condo is located in the gated community of Winterset. The front door leads into the open concept living room/dining room combination. From the living room, you have access to the screened lanai and a wonderful view of Lake Winterset. The kitchen offers a breakfast bar and is fully equipped with stainless steel range, microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator. It also offers a closet pantry. Located on the lake side of the unit, the master suite offers sliding doors to the screened lanai, granite counters, and dual sinks. The laundry closet is conveniently located inside the condo. The Winterset community offers a clubhouse, heated pool, hot tub, dock, and planned activities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 403 LAUREL COVE WAY have any available units?
403 LAUREL COVE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Polk County, FL.
What amenities does 403 LAUREL COVE WAY have?
Some of 403 LAUREL COVE WAY's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 403 LAUREL COVE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
403 LAUREL COVE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 403 LAUREL COVE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 403 LAUREL COVE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Polk County.
Does 403 LAUREL COVE WAY offer parking?
No, 403 LAUREL COVE WAY does not offer parking.
Does 403 LAUREL COVE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 403 LAUREL COVE WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 403 LAUREL COVE WAY have a pool?
Yes, 403 LAUREL COVE WAY has a pool.
Does 403 LAUREL COVE WAY have accessible units?
No, 403 LAUREL COVE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 403 LAUREL COVE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 403 LAUREL COVE WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 403 LAUREL COVE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 403 LAUREL COVE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
