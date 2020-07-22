382 CASA VERANO LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

FREE 1st MONTH RENT !! This versatile Pearl Floor Plan from Richmond American Home is better than new, with over $70,000 IN UPGRADES on your on oversized private lot. The spacious kitchen provides a panoramic view of the main floor overlooking an elegant dining room, a large great room and a kitchen that boasts natural stone counter tops, stainless steel appliances, including a gas top stove. You'll also enjoy a convenient powder room and a 4th bedroom located by the entryway. Upstairs, an open loft features access to a laundry room and three bedrooms, including a lavish master suite with a roomy walk-in closet and attached bath. Located just minutes from theme parks, area beaches, lakes, shopping and golf, and with easy access to US-27 and I-4, Seasons at Bella Verano is the perfect place to find your new home