Last updated May 23 2020

382 CASA VERANO LANE

382 Casa Verano Ln · No Longer Available
Location

382 Casa Verano Ln, Polk County, FL 33897
Polo Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
FREE 1st MONTH RENT !! This versatile Pearl Floor Plan from Richmond American Home is better than new, with over $70,000 IN UPGRADES on your on oversized private lot. The spacious kitchen provides a panoramic view of the main floor overlooking an elegant dining room, a large great room and a kitchen that boasts natural stone counter tops, stainless steel appliances, including a gas top stove. You'll also enjoy a convenient powder room and a 4th bedroom located by the entryway. Upstairs, an open loft features access to a laundry room and three bedrooms, including a lavish master suite with a roomy walk-in closet and attached bath. Located just minutes from theme parks, area beaches, lakes, shopping and golf, and with easy access to US-27 and I-4, Seasons at Bella Verano is the perfect place to find your new home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 382 CASA VERANO LANE have any available units?
382 CASA VERANO LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Polk County, FL.
What amenities does 382 CASA VERANO LANE have?
Some of 382 CASA VERANO LANE's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 382 CASA VERANO LANE currently offering any rent specials?
382 CASA VERANO LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 382 CASA VERANO LANE pet-friendly?
No, 382 CASA VERANO LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Polk County.
Does 382 CASA VERANO LANE offer parking?
Yes, 382 CASA VERANO LANE offers parking.
Does 382 CASA VERANO LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 382 CASA VERANO LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 382 CASA VERANO LANE have a pool?
No, 382 CASA VERANO LANE does not have a pool.
Does 382 CASA VERANO LANE have accessible units?
No, 382 CASA VERANO LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 382 CASA VERANO LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 382 CASA VERANO LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 382 CASA VERANO LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 382 CASA VERANO LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
