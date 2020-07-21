309 SIR PHILLIPS DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

pen/split floor plan home with 3 bedrooms/2 baths and 2 car garage with almost 1400 sq. ft. Vaulted ceilings with fans, combination of ceramic and carpet flooring and fenced in yard to better enjoy the outdoors and privacy. Master suite with walking closet, garden tub and shower. Located close to shopping and major highways, just off Hwy 27 and Minute Maid Rd.



12 Month Lease

$75 Application fee per adult

$125 Lease Processing fee due once application is approved.

$5 Monthly tech fee

Sorry, no pets