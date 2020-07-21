All apartments in Polk County
Find more places like 309 SIR PHILLIPS DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Polk County, FL
/
309 SIR PHILLIPS DRIVE
Last updated October 24 2019 at 3:27 AM

309 SIR PHILLIPS DRIVE

309 Sir Phillips Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

309 Sir Phillips Drive, Polk County, FL 33837

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
bathtub
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pen/split floor plan home with 3 bedrooms/2 baths and 2 car garage with almost 1400 sq. ft. Vaulted ceilings with fans, combination of ceramic and carpet flooring and fenced in yard to better enjoy the outdoors and privacy. Master suite with walking closet, garden tub and shower. Located close to shopping and major highways, just off Hwy 27 and Minute Maid Rd.

12 Month Lease
$75 Application fee per adult
$125 Lease Processing fee due once application is approved.
$5 Monthly tech fee
Sorry, no pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 SIR PHILLIPS DRIVE have any available units?
309 SIR PHILLIPS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Polk County, FL.
What amenities does 309 SIR PHILLIPS DRIVE have?
Some of 309 SIR PHILLIPS DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 SIR PHILLIPS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
309 SIR PHILLIPS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 SIR PHILLIPS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 309 SIR PHILLIPS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Polk County.
Does 309 SIR PHILLIPS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 309 SIR PHILLIPS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 309 SIR PHILLIPS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 SIR PHILLIPS DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 SIR PHILLIPS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 309 SIR PHILLIPS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 309 SIR PHILLIPS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 309 SIR PHILLIPS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 309 SIR PHILLIPS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 309 SIR PHILLIPS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 309 SIR PHILLIPS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 309 SIR PHILLIPS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbor Glen
4950 Deep Forest Ct
Lakeland, FL 33805
Lake House Apartments
200 Village Blvd
Davenport, FL 33896
Fountain Square
225 E Edgewood Dr
Lakeland, FL 33803
WillowBrooke Apartments
1100 Oakbridge Parkway
Lakeland, FL 33803
The Paddock Club Lakeland
5115 N Socrum Loop Rd
Lakeland, FL 33809
Fountain Place
1350 N Wilson Ave
Bartow, FL 33830
Haven at Lake Deer
350 24th St NW
Winter Haven, FL 33880
Big Oaks Apartment Homes
1510 Big Oaks Dr
Lakeland, FL 33810

Similar Pages

Polk County Pet Friendly Apartments
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLFour Corners, FLHighland City, FLFuller Heights, FLWinter Haven, FLCypress Gardens, FLCelebration, FL
Poinciana, FLLake Wales, FLDavenport, FLCombee Settlement, FLAuburndale, FLBartow, FLPlant City, FLSt. Cloud, FLHaines City, FLSouthchase, FLHorizon West, FLMeadow Woods, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeRollins College
Seminole State College of Florida