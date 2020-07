Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This 4/2.5 home is located in the gated community Vintage View in South Lakeland. Open Floor Plan with vaulted ceilings new LVP floors throughout living areas and carpet in bedrooms. Spacious Kitchen with a breakfast bar & nook, and granite countertops. Master Bedroom features an en-suite bathroom, double sink vanity, garden tub, and separate shower and walk-in closet. Split bedroom, formal dining room, inside utility room, and 2 car garage.