Unit Amenities air conditioning walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance garage hot tub

2847 Dunhill Circle Available 01/10/20 3/2 Split Plan in N. Lakeland Community - 3 bedroom 2 bath, split plan, open floor plan, great room, formal dining room, eat in kitchen with breakfast bar, spacious master with spa like master bath and walk in closet, covered lanai, 2 car garage, inside laundry room, great family neighborhood, Centrally located, minutes to I4.



Administration Fee:

Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $220 one-time administration fee



If credit is below 600 a last months rent could be required in accordance to our Rental Application Policy found on our website.



Tenant Compliance & Benefit Package (Included in rental amount):

- Bi-monthly A/C Filter Delivery

- $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance

- Tenant Portal Access: Online payments & submission of maintenance requests

- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline

- Reporting to Experian Rent Bureau



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4510781)