Amenities
2847 Dunhill Circle Available 01/10/20 3/2 Split Plan in N. Lakeland Community - 3 bedroom 2 bath, split plan, open floor plan, great room, formal dining room, eat in kitchen with breakfast bar, spacious master with spa like master bath and walk in closet, covered lanai, 2 car garage, inside laundry room, great family neighborhood, Centrally located, minutes to I4.
Administration Fee:
Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $220 one-time administration fee
If credit is below 600 a last months rent could be required in accordance to our Rental Application Policy found on our website.
Tenant Compliance & Benefit Package (Included in rental amount):
- Bi-monthly A/C Filter Delivery
- $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance
- Tenant Portal Access: Online payments & submission of maintenance requests
- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline
- Reporting to Experian Rent Bureau
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4510781)