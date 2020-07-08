All apartments in Polk County
Last updated December 17 2019 at 10:36 AM

2847 Dunhill Circle

2847 Dunhill Cir · (863) 333-5161
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2847 Dunhill Cir, Polk County, FL 33810
Copper Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2847 Dunhill Circle · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1734 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
hot tub
2847 Dunhill Circle Available 01/10/20 3/2 Split Plan in N. Lakeland Community - 3 bedroom 2 bath, split plan, open floor plan, great room, formal dining room, eat in kitchen with breakfast bar, spacious master with spa like master bath and walk in closet, covered lanai, 2 car garage, inside laundry room, great family neighborhood, Centrally located, minutes to I4.

Administration Fee:
Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $220 one-time administration fee

If credit is below 600 a last months rent could be required in accordance to our Rental Application Policy found on our website.

Tenant Compliance & Benefit Package (Included in rental amount):
- Bi-monthly A/C Filter Delivery
- $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance
- Tenant Portal Access: Online payments & submission of maintenance requests
- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline
- Reporting to Experian Rent Bureau

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4510781)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2847 Dunhill Circle have any available units?
2847 Dunhill Circle has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2847 Dunhill Circle have?
Some of 2847 Dunhill Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2847 Dunhill Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2847 Dunhill Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2847 Dunhill Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2847 Dunhill Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Polk County.
Does 2847 Dunhill Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2847 Dunhill Circle offers parking.
Does 2847 Dunhill Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2847 Dunhill Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2847 Dunhill Circle have a pool?
No, 2847 Dunhill Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2847 Dunhill Circle have accessible units?
No, 2847 Dunhill Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2847 Dunhill Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2847 Dunhill Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2847 Dunhill Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2847 Dunhill Circle has units with air conditioning.
