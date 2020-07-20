264 LAKE LUCERNE WAY

This beautiful 4 Bedroom / 3 bath home is a must see!! Hurry before it's gone!! This house has a spacious open floor plan. The kitchen offers 36-in. upper cabinets and overlooks the living room. Home is perfect for entertaining guest. Great location close to Orlando or Tampa.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
