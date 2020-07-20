All apartments in Polk County
Last updated July 7 2020 at 6:00 AM

264 LAKE LUCERNE WAY

264 Lake Lucerne Way · No Longer Available
Location

264 Lake Lucerne Way, Polk County, FL 33850

This beautiful 4 Bedroom / 3 bath home is a must see!! Hurry before it's gone!! This house has a spacious open floor plan. The kitchen offers 36-in. upper cabinets and overlooks the living room. Home is perfect for entertaining guest. Great location close to Orlando or Tampa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 264 LAKE LUCERNE WAY have any available units?
264 LAKE LUCERNE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Polk County, FL.
What amenities does 264 LAKE LUCERNE WAY have?
Some of 264 LAKE LUCERNE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 264 LAKE LUCERNE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
264 LAKE LUCERNE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 264 LAKE LUCERNE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 264 LAKE LUCERNE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Polk County.
Does 264 LAKE LUCERNE WAY offer parking?
No, 264 LAKE LUCERNE WAY does not offer parking.
Does 264 LAKE LUCERNE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 264 LAKE LUCERNE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 264 LAKE LUCERNE WAY have a pool?
No, 264 LAKE LUCERNE WAY does not have a pool.
Does 264 LAKE LUCERNE WAY have accessible units?
No, 264 LAKE LUCERNE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 264 LAKE LUCERNE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 264 LAKE LUCERNE WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 264 LAKE LUCERNE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 264 LAKE LUCERNE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
