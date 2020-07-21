1352 Oakcrest Court, Polk County, FL 33837 Providence
Looking for a nice place to rent! This home is located right beside the 3rd green on Providence Golf and Country Club. This is a former MODEL HOME. The large upstairs open area with a signature floor chess board lends itself to the imagination for many uses. Mirrored workout room with projection and screen. The fully equipped kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances and marble countertops.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
