All apartments in Polk County
Find more places like 1352 OAKCREST COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Polk County, FL
/
1352 OAKCREST COURT
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:13 AM

1352 OAKCREST COURT

1352 Oakcrest Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1352 Oakcrest Court, Polk County, FL 33837
Providence

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
gym
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
Looking for a nice place to rent! This home is located right beside the 3rd green on Providence Golf and Country Club. This is a former MODEL HOME. The large upstairs open area with a signature floor chess board lends itself to the imagination for many uses. Mirrored workout room with projection and screen. The fully equipped kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances and marble countertops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1352 OAKCREST COURT have any available units?
1352 OAKCREST COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Polk County, FL.
What amenities does 1352 OAKCREST COURT have?
Some of 1352 OAKCREST COURT's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1352 OAKCREST COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1352 OAKCREST COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1352 OAKCREST COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1352 OAKCREST COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Polk County.
Does 1352 OAKCREST COURT offer parking?
Yes, 1352 OAKCREST COURT offers parking.
Does 1352 OAKCREST COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1352 OAKCREST COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1352 OAKCREST COURT have a pool?
No, 1352 OAKCREST COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1352 OAKCREST COURT have accessible units?
No, 1352 OAKCREST COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1352 OAKCREST COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1352 OAKCREST COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1352 OAKCREST COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1352 OAKCREST COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbor Glen
4950 Deep Forest Ct
Lakeland, FL 33805
Portofino at Champions Gate
14100 Portofino Way
Four Corners, FL 33896
WillowBrooke Apartments
1100 Oakbridge Parkway
Lakeland, FL 33803
The Paddock Club Lakeland
5115 N Socrum Loop Rd
Lakeland, FL 33809
Griffin Park
1013 Griffin Rd
Lakeland, FL 33805
Watermarc
400 W Beacon Rd
Lakeland, FL 33803
Lakeshore Club
1300 S Lake Howard Dr
Winter Haven, FL 33880
Big Oaks Apartment Homes
1510 Big Oaks Dr
Lakeland, FL 33810

Similar Pages

Polk County Pet Friendly Apartments
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLFour Corners, FLHighland City, FLFuller Heights, FLWinter Haven, FLCypress Gardens, FLCelebration, FL
Poinciana, FLLake Wales, FLDavenport, FLCombee Settlement, FLAuburndale, FLBartow, FLPlant City, FLSt. Cloud, FLHaines City, FLSouthchase, FLHorizon West, FLMeadow Woods, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeRollins College
Seminole State College of Florida