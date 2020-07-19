All apartments in Polk County
Last updated July 11 2020 at 7:22 PM

1204 PAYNE STEWART DRIVE

1204 Payne Stewart Dr · (813) 465-8796
Location

1204 Payne Stewart Dr, Polk County, FL 33837

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1912 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
media room
sauna
tennis court
volleyball court
You can “Live Like a Champion” at The Vistas at ChampionsGate. The 1912 Sq. Ft - 178 Sq. M., two-story, three bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom townhouse with two-car-garage features spacious open floor plan – kitchen, dining, living room -on the first floor with foyer and a powder room. Enjoy the fresh air, the sunshine, barbequing, the view from the lanai, and may just step out to play golf! The three bedrooms and the utility closet located on the second floor. Tray ceiling decorates the master bedroom, and there is a walk-in-closet. The master bathroom has double vanities, tub, and separate shower stall. The second bathroom has a tub with shower. Rent includes basic cabel and internet service. The community provides MAINTENANCE-FREE living with numerous AMENITIES, activities, and events. Some amenities to enjoy: The Oasis Club with over 1020 feet of lazy river and two-story water slide, Splash Zone, pool, Jacuzzi Tub, cabanas, movie theater, restaurant and bar, fitness center, aerobics room, outside bar, sand volleyball courts, tennis courts, etc. Just a few minutes away from home, at the Vistas Clubhouse, you may relax by the dry saunas, resort-style heated pool and spa, golf simulator, game room, fitness room, catering kitchen. Play golf at home - tee off at two, 18-hole golf courses, designed by the nationally-recognized Greg Norman. The Vistas located only minutes from W. Disney World, International Drive, I-4, hotel, public and private schools, shopping, eateries, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1204 PAYNE STEWART DRIVE have any available units?
1204 PAYNE STEWART DRIVE has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1204 PAYNE STEWART DRIVE have?
Some of 1204 PAYNE STEWART DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1204 PAYNE STEWART DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1204 PAYNE STEWART DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1204 PAYNE STEWART DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1204 PAYNE STEWART DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Polk County.
Does 1204 PAYNE STEWART DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1204 PAYNE STEWART DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1204 PAYNE STEWART DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1204 PAYNE STEWART DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1204 PAYNE STEWART DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1204 PAYNE STEWART DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1204 PAYNE STEWART DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1204 PAYNE STEWART DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1204 PAYNE STEWART DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1204 PAYNE STEWART DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1204 PAYNE STEWART DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1204 PAYNE STEWART DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
