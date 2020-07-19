1204 PAYNE STEWART DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access media room sauna tennis court volleyball court

You can “Live Like a Champion” at The Vistas at ChampionsGate. The 1912 Sq. Ft - 178 Sq. M., two-story, three bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom townhouse with two-car-garage features spacious open floor plan – kitchen, dining, living room -on the first floor with foyer and a powder room. Enjoy the fresh air, the sunshine, barbequing, the view from the lanai, and may just step out to play golf! The three bedrooms and the utility closet located on the second floor. Tray ceiling decorates the master bedroom, and there is a walk-in-closet. The master bathroom has double vanities, tub, and separate shower stall. The second bathroom has a tub with shower. Rent includes basic cabel and internet service. The community provides MAINTENANCE-FREE living with numerous AMENITIES, activities, and events. Some amenities to enjoy: The Oasis Club with over 1020 feet of lazy river and two-story water slide, Splash Zone, pool, Jacuzzi Tub, cabanas, movie theater, restaurant and bar, fitness center, aerobics room, outside bar, sand volleyball courts, tennis courts, etc. Just a few minutes away from home, at the Vistas Clubhouse, you may relax by the dry saunas, resort-style heated pool and spa, golf simulator, game room, fitness room, catering kitchen. Play golf at home - tee off at two, 18-hole golf courses, designed by the nationally-recognized Greg Norman. The Vistas located only minutes from W. Disney World, International Drive, I-4, hotel, public and private schools, shopping, eateries, etc.