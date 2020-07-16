All apartments in Polk County
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:32 AM

1037 BLACKWOLF RUN ROAD

1037 Blackwolf Run Rd · (407) 281-8455
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1037 Blackwolf Run Rd, Polk County, FL 33837
Loma Linda

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2334 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
internet access
media room
Brand new 2 story beautiful home 4/2.5 at Champions Gate. with the new highly energy-efficient homes. This property includes many upgrades 42” maple cabinetry, quartz counter tops in both kitchen and bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, state of the art security system faux-wood blinds, the energy-efficient, and energy save appliances lighting help keep energy and utility cost low for any residents. As well the property has a stand expansive covered lanais to enjoy your gorgeous golf and conservation views.This beautiful property has 4 bedrooms and 2 baths 1/2 with 2 car garage and plenty space for parking, the first floor is the complete title and open space with a large living/dining room which is open to the kitchen, and on the second floor you would found a spacious Master room with a walking closet and dual vanity on the master bath with spectacular golf court view, as well you can find three more rooms and a shared bathroom, for a total of 4 bedrooms and 2 bath the entire second floor has carpet throughout. You will also enjoy all the amazing amenities that this community offers for you. All the golf you can play just pay for cart fee, 3 oversize swimming pools! One pool for the Little ones with awesome water entertainment, one pool for everyone with lazy river, one pool for adults with bar, private cabanas, and Jacuzzi. Restaurant, workout room with the latest equipment, beautiful playroom, game room, movie theater, office center, gym, and breathtaking clubhouse! The rent included, internet, cable, and lawn care, as well the Golf club membership will be transfer from the landlord to the tenant for the amount of $161.25 fee (paid by tenant). The tenant will enjoy all-access to Golf course discounted prices just like an owner

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1037 BLACKWOLF RUN ROAD have any available units?
1037 BLACKWOLF RUN ROAD has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1037 BLACKWOLF RUN ROAD have?
Some of 1037 BLACKWOLF RUN ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1037 BLACKWOLF RUN ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1037 BLACKWOLF RUN ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1037 BLACKWOLF RUN ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1037 BLACKWOLF RUN ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Polk County.
Does 1037 BLACKWOLF RUN ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 1037 BLACKWOLF RUN ROAD offers parking.
Does 1037 BLACKWOLF RUN ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1037 BLACKWOLF RUN ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1037 BLACKWOLF RUN ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 1037 BLACKWOLF RUN ROAD has a pool.
Does 1037 BLACKWOLF RUN ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1037 BLACKWOLF RUN ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1037 BLACKWOLF RUN ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1037 BLACKWOLF RUN ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1037 BLACKWOLF RUN ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1037 BLACKWOLF RUN ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
