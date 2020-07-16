1037 BLACKWOLF RUN ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room parking pool garage internet access media room

Brand new 2 story beautiful home 4/2.5 at Champions Gate. with the new highly energy-efficient homes. This property includes many upgrades 42” maple cabinetry, quartz counter tops in both kitchen and bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, state of the art security system faux-wood blinds, the energy-efficient, and energy save appliances lighting help keep energy and utility cost low for any residents. As well the property has a stand expansive covered lanais to enjoy your gorgeous golf and conservation views.This beautiful property has 4 bedrooms and 2 baths 1/2 with 2 car garage and plenty space for parking, the first floor is the complete title and open space with a large living/dining room which is open to the kitchen, and on the second floor you would found a spacious Master room with a walking closet and dual vanity on the master bath with spectacular golf court view, as well you can find three more rooms and a shared bathroom, for a total of 4 bedrooms and 2 bath the entire second floor has carpet throughout. You will also enjoy all the amazing amenities that this community offers for you. All the golf you can play just pay for cart fee, 3 oversize swimming pools! One pool for the Little ones with awesome water entertainment, one pool for everyone with lazy river, one pool for adults with bar, private cabanas, and Jacuzzi. Restaurant, workout room with the latest equipment, beautiful playroom, game room, movie theater, office center, gym, and breathtaking clubhouse! The rent included, internet, cable, and lawn care, as well the Golf club membership will be transfer from the landlord to the tenant for the amount of $161.25 fee (paid by tenant). The tenant will enjoy all-access to Golf course discounted prices just like an owner