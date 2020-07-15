All apartments in Polk County
Find more places like 1030 View Pointe Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Polk County, FL
/
1030 View Pointe Way
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

1030 View Pointe Way

1030 View Pointe Way · (863) 333-5161
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1030 View Pointe Way, Polk County, FL 33813
Eaglebrooke

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1030 View Pointe Way · Avail. Aug 10

$1,795

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1657 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
24hr maintenance
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
1030 View Pointe Way Available 08/10/20 3/2 in Eaglebrooke! Available 8/10/2020! - Check out this well maintained Eaglebrooke beauty overlooking golf course and pond. 3 bedrooms 2 baths, split plan, vaulted ceilings, formal dining and living room, Spacious kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, breakfast nook and bar, master suite boasts walk in closet and access to lanai, well appointed master bath that offers dual vanity sink as well as tub and separate shower. 2 car garage, gated community. Great schools, centrally located. Available for occupancy Aug 10th.

Administration Fee:
Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $125 one-time administration fee

Tenant Compliance & Benefit Package (Included in Rental Amount):
- Bi-monthly A/C Filter Delivery
- $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance
- Tenant Portal Access: Online payments & submission of maintenance requests
- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline
- Reporting to Experian Rent Bureau to increase credit score

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4929535)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1030 View Pointe Way have any available units?
1030 View Pointe Way has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1030 View Pointe Way have?
Some of 1030 View Pointe Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1030 View Pointe Way currently offering any rent specials?
1030 View Pointe Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1030 View Pointe Way pet-friendly?
No, 1030 View Pointe Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Polk County.
Does 1030 View Pointe Way offer parking?
Yes, 1030 View Pointe Way offers parking.
Does 1030 View Pointe Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1030 View Pointe Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1030 View Pointe Way have a pool?
No, 1030 View Pointe Way does not have a pool.
Does 1030 View Pointe Way have accessible units?
No, 1030 View Pointe Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1030 View Pointe Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1030 View Pointe Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1030 View Pointe Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1030 View Pointe Way has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1030 View Pointe Way?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Arbor Glen
4950 Deep Forest Ct
Lakeland, FL 33805
The Preserve at Lakeland Hills
4920 State Road 33 N
Lakeland, FL 33805
Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments
1555 Village Center Dr
Lakeland, FL 33803
Century Avenues
6720 Florida Ave S
Lakeland, FL 33813
Madison Lake Ned
4025 Lake Ned Village Cir
Winter Haven, FL 33884
WillowBrooke Apartments
1100 Oakbridge Parkway
Lakeland, FL 33803
Griffin Park
1013 Griffin Rd
Lakeland, FL 33805
Big Oaks Apartment Homes
1510 Big Oaks Dr
Lakeland, FL 33810

Similar Pages

Polk County Pet Friendly Places
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLFour Corners, FLHighland City, FLFuller Heights, FLWinter Haven, FLCypress Gardens, FLCelebration, FL
Poinciana, FLLake Wales, FLDavenport, FLCombee Settlement, FLAuburndale, FLBartow, FLPlant City, FLSt. Cloud, FLHaines City, FLSouthchase, FLHorizon West, FLMeadow Woods, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeRollins College
Seminole State College of Florida
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity