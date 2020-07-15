Amenities

1030 View Pointe Way Available 08/10/20 3/2 in Eaglebrooke! Available 8/10/2020! - Check out this well maintained Eaglebrooke beauty overlooking golf course and pond. 3 bedrooms 2 baths, split plan, vaulted ceilings, formal dining and living room, Spacious kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, breakfast nook and bar, master suite boasts walk in closet and access to lanai, well appointed master bath that offers dual vanity sink as well as tub and separate shower. 2 car garage, gated community. Great schools, centrally located. Available for occupancy Aug 10th.



Administration Fee:

Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $125 one-time administration fee



Tenant Compliance & Benefit Package (Included in Rental Amount):

- Bi-monthly A/C Filter Delivery

- $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance

- Tenant Portal Access: Online payments & submission of maintenance requests

- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline

- Reporting to Experian Rent Bureau to increase credit score



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4929535)