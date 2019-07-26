982 Cumberland Dr

Amenities

Single family home located in Poinciana Community. Three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, 2 car garage, Open/split floor plan with good size rooms. Tile flooring through-out the entire home; Eat in kitchen with pantry and all appliances are included along with your washer and dryer! Master suite features, walk-in shower, and walk-in closet. The backyard has plenty of room for a playground or swimming pool. Walking distant to Poinciana Community Park, which offers basketball courts, baseball park, Soccer field, playground and approximately 13 min drive to The Poinciana Community Activity Center Campus which offers a community pool/Aquatic Center offering a Pavilion & Pool. Most pets welcome! Call 407-495-4744, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, 407-495-4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com