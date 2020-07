Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

4 bedroom, 2 bath with fenced yard and 2-car garage. Ceramic tiled in entry, kitchen, family room and hall way!! Nice fenced yard and screen porch. Carpet in all bedrooms and in formal living room and formal dining room! Nice sized home for the money! Don't miss out on this deal!