Last updated August 3 2019 at 6:01 AM

902 DERBYSHIRE DRIVE

902 Derbyshire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

902 Derbyshire Drive, Poinciana, FL 34758

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
READY TO MOVE IN ....Completely renovated, Cornet lot Brand new stainless steel appliances. home features a formal living room and dinning room, new kitchen with granite counter tops that opens up to a huge family room. House has laminate throughout the whole house and tile flooring in the wet areas. All the bedrooms are upstairs including a loft, which could be used as a study room, cinema room or a game room. Huge Master Room featuring a garden tub and two walk in closets for him and her. Outside you will find a covered lanai, perfect for summer cook out. Close to Hospital, shops, restaurants and easy access to Poinciana Pkwy and I-4.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 902 DERBYSHIRE DRIVE have any available units?
902 DERBYSHIRE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 902 DERBYSHIRE DRIVE have?
Some of 902 DERBYSHIRE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 902 DERBYSHIRE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
902 DERBYSHIRE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 902 DERBYSHIRE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 902 DERBYSHIRE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 902 DERBYSHIRE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 902 DERBYSHIRE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 902 DERBYSHIRE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 902 DERBYSHIRE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 902 DERBYSHIRE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 902 DERBYSHIRE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 902 DERBYSHIRE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 902 DERBYSHIRE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 902 DERBYSHIRE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 902 DERBYSHIRE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 902 DERBYSHIRE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 902 DERBYSHIRE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
