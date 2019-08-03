902 DERBYSHIRE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

READY TO MOVE IN ....Completely renovated, Cornet lot Brand new stainless steel appliances. home features a formal living room and dinning room, new kitchen with granite counter tops that opens up to a huge family room. House has laminate throughout the whole house and tile flooring in the wet areas. All the bedrooms are upstairs including a loft, which could be used as a study room, cinema room or a game room. Huge Master Room featuring a garden tub and two walk in closets for him and her. Outside you will find a covered lanai, perfect for summer cook out. Close to Hospital, shops, restaurants and easy access to Poinciana Pkwy and I-4.