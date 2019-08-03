902 DERBYSHIRE DRIVE

Amenities
READY TO MOVE IN ....Completely renovated, Cornet lot Brand new stainless steel appliances. home features a formal living room and dinning room, new kitchen with granite counter tops that opens up to a huge family room. House has laminate throughout the whole house and tile flooring in the wet areas. All the bedrooms are upstairs including a loft, which could be used as a study room, cinema room or a game room. Huge Master Room featuring a garden tub and two walk in closets for him and her. Outside you will find a covered lanai, perfect for summer cook out. Close to Hospital, shops, restaurants and easy access to Poinciana Pkwy and I-4.