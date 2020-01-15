All apartments in Poinciana
809 WAKEFIELD WAY
Last updated January 15 2020 at 12:44 AM

809 WAKEFIELD WAY

809 Wakefield Way · No Longer Available
Location

809 Wakefield Way, Poinciana, FL 34758

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
3 bedroom, 2 bath with screened-in pool! Updated home located on a culdesac street. Kitchen is upgraded with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops and custom tiled backsplash. Large home with formal living room, formal dining room and family room. Duel sliders leading out to screen enclosed pool with extensive patio outside for sunbathing. Large lot with lots of landscaping to adore!
Inside of home is all tiled and bedrooms have wood look laminate flooring and ceiling fans. Don't wait on this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 809 WAKEFIELD WAY have any available units?
809 WAKEFIELD WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 809 WAKEFIELD WAY have?
Some of 809 WAKEFIELD WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 809 WAKEFIELD WAY currently offering any rent specials?
809 WAKEFIELD WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 WAKEFIELD WAY pet-friendly?
No, 809 WAKEFIELD WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 809 WAKEFIELD WAY offer parking?
Yes, 809 WAKEFIELD WAY offers parking.
Does 809 WAKEFIELD WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 809 WAKEFIELD WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 WAKEFIELD WAY have a pool?
Yes, 809 WAKEFIELD WAY has a pool.
Does 809 WAKEFIELD WAY have accessible units?
No, 809 WAKEFIELD WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 809 WAKEFIELD WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 809 WAKEFIELD WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 809 WAKEFIELD WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 809 WAKEFIELD WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

