809 WAKEFIELD WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

3 bedroom, 2 bath with screened-in pool! Updated home located on a culdesac street. Kitchen is upgraded with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops and custom tiled backsplash. Large home with formal living room, formal dining room and family room. Duel sliders leading out to screen enclosed pool with extensive patio outside for sunbathing. Large lot with lots of landscaping to adore!

Inside of home is all tiled and bedrooms have wood look laminate flooring and ceiling fans. Don't wait on this one!