Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located on the Polk County side of Poinciana. This home is in a fantastic location near schools, shopping, transportation, hospital and so much more. This home has a great split floor plan and a wide open, eat in kitchen with a breakfast bar that separates the living/family room from kitchen. Excellent home to entertain in. Neutral colors will make you feel right at home. Call today.