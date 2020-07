Amenities

hardwood floors walk in closets carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities

Available Now! - Single Family 3 bedroom 2 bath home available for immediate move-in. The home features wood laminate floors in the living area, tile in the kitchen and dining area and carpet in bedrooms. The master suite includes a walk-in closet. The backyard is spacious, fenced, and perfect for entertaining. Call Office to Schedule a showing today.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4654540)