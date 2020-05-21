730 Bobcat Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Duplex 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms For Rent - This wouldn't last !!! This Duplex is located on the Polk county side of Poinciana. This 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home has a fantastic floor plan with 1300 square feet and all tile floors. The kitchen has a breakfast bar that joins the kitchen and living room together. Perfect for entertaining and giving you that open feeling. Enjoy a beautiful afternoon or evening on the enclose porch. Small pets Allowed!



Located close to all stores, banks, schools, hospital, community college, theme parks supermarkets, and so much more.



Call today to schedule a view



(RLNE3831293)