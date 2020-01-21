All apartments in Poinciana
Last updated January 21 2020 at 12:25 AM

725 CARIBOU DRIVE

725 Caribou Drive · No Longer Available
Location

725 Caribou Drive, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Call or text me for a viewing. Qualifications: NO PREVIOUS EVICTIONS CHECK CRIMINAL HISTORY NO LANDLORD DEBT NO UTILITY DEBT MINIMUM CREDIT SCORE OF 580 INCOME NEEDS TO BE AT LEAST 3 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT AFTER TAXES ($3,150). *** WE ACCEPT SECTION 8 VOUCHERS*** No utilities are included. Resident is responsible for all utilities as well as lawn maintenance. Utilities must be in resident's name the day of move in. We collect a full month security deposit for each home. The deposit must be paid within 48 hours of being approved in order to the hold the home. At the time of move in a full month rent is collected. Move-ins on or after the 15th of the month a full month plus the prorated rent must be paid before or on move-in day. All move-in expenses must be in form of a money order or cashiers check. No cash accepted. Tenant to verify utilities and room measurements.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 725 CARIBOU DRIVE have any available units?
725 CARIBOU DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
Is 725 CARIBOU DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
725 CARIBOU DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 725 CARIBOU DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 725 CARIBOU DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 725 CARIBOU DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 725 CARIBOU DRIVE offers parking.
Does 725 CARIBOU DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 725 CARIBOU DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 725 CARIBOU DRIVE have a pool?
No, 725 CARIBOU DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 725 CARIBOU DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 725 CARIBOU DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 725 CARIBOU DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 725 CARIBOU DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 725 CARIBOU DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 725 CARIBOU DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

