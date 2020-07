Amenities

air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities

Property will be available for showing from 2/7/2020. This 3/2 single family home is located in Poinciana. Apply today! to secure the property Requirements are:

3x rent income a month

First month rent

Deposit based on credit (1 month to 2 months)

No Felonies

No past evictions

$65 app fee per adult on the lease 18+

150$ admin fee on move in date



Please text or call 321-368-4834 Wont last!