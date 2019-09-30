All apartments in Poinciana
Last updated September 30 2019 at 9:15 PM

713 East Flag Way

713 E Flag Way · No Longer Available
Location

713 E Flag Way, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Kissimmee with 1,386sqft of living area. The home features a spacious living room and dining room, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. This home is great for entertaining guests and provides a comfortable living atmosphere! If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com - Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 713 East Flag Way have any available units?
713 East Flag Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
Is 713 East Flag Way currently offering any rent specials?
713 East Flag Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 713 East Flag Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 713 East Flag Way is pet friendly.
Does 713 East Flag Way offer parking?
No, 713 East Flag Way does not offer parking.
Does 713 East Flag Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 713 East Flag Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 713 East Flag Way have a pool?
No, 713 East Flag Way does not have a pool.
Does 713 East Flag Way have accessible units?
No, 713 East Flag Way does not have accessible units.
Does 713 East Flag Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 713 East Flag Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 713 East Flag Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 713 East Flag Way does not have units with air conditioning.
