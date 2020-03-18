All apartments in Poinciana
Find more places like 704 Putt Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Poinciana, FL
/
704 Putt Lane
Last updated March 18 2020 at 1:54 AM

704 Putt Lane

704 Putt Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Poinciana
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

704 Putt Lane, Poinciana, FL 34759
Poinciana Cypress

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Amazing Updated 4 Bed 2 Bath Home in Poinciana - You will feel right at home the moment you step in. Open living area features a beautiful wood burning fireplace and leads out to the screened-in patio. Updated kitchen highlights stunning stainless appliance, breakfast bar, and an ample amount of cabinetry and counter space. Dining area showcases wainscoting, natural light and leads out to the single car garage, where the washer and dryer are stored. Master suite is complete with walk-in closet and updated private bath. Additional bedrooms are a great size and share a hall bath. The community features a pool, fitness center, tennis court and playground. Come check this home out today!!!

VIRTUAL TOUR - https://www.nodalview.com/dsb8iLYUPfdaU1DDbruupsdE

SHOWINGS LINK - https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/704-putt-lane

HOW TO APPLY - Click here for our rental application requirements: https://www.warnerquinlan.com/rental-requirements/

PET POLICY - Pets considered with owner permission.

DISCLAIMER - Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

(RLNE5467502)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 704 Putt Lane have any available units?
704 Putt Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 704 Putt Lane have?
Some of 704 Putt Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 704 Putt Lane currently offering any rent specials?
704 Putt Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 704 Putt Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 704 Putt Lane is pet friendly.
Does 704 Putt Lane offer parking?
Yes, 704 Putt Lane offers parking.
Does 704 Putt Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 704 Putt Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 704 Putt Lane have a pool?
Yes, 704 Putt Lane has a pool.
Does 704 Putt Lane have accessible units?
No, 704 Putt Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 704 Putt Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 704 Putt Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 704 Putt Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 704 Putt Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Poinciana 2 BedroomsPoinciana Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Poinciana Apartments with ParkingPoinciana Furnished Apartments
Poinciana Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLAuburndale, FLSeffner, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FL
Wekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FLLake Wales, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FLAvon Park, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College