All apartments in Poinciana
Find more places like 704 CAMEL COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Poinciana, FL
/
704 CAMEL COURT
Last updated December 3 2019 at 1:36 AM

704 CAMEL COURT

704 Camel Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Poinciana
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

704 Camel Court, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Spacious corner lot 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage with open/split floor plan. Vaulted ceilings and ceramic floors recently painted and no carpets. Large kitchen with counter bar and dinning room area. Great family room to fit all your furnishings and neutral color walls. Large master bedroom and bathroom with separate tub and shower. Located off Marigold and Coyote Rds.

12 Month Lease
$75 Application Fee
$125 Lease Doc Fee (Once application is approved)
$5 Monthly Technology Fee
Not under the Section 8 Housing Program

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 704 CAMEL COURT have any available units?
704 CAMEL COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 704 CAMEL COURT have?
Some of 704 CAMEL COURT's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 704 CAMEL COURT currently offering any rent specials?
704 CAMEL COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 704 CAMEL COURT pet-friendly?
No, 704 CAMEL COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 704 CAMEL COURT offer parking?
Yes, 704 CAMEL COURT offers parking.
Does 704 CAMEL COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 704 CAMEL COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 704 CAMEL COURT have a pool?
No, 704 CAMEL COURT does not have a pool.
Does 704 CAMEL COURT have accessible units?
No, 704 CAMEL COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 704 CAMEL COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 704 CAMEL COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 704 CAMEL COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 704 CAMEL COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Poinciana 2 BedroomsPoinciana Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Poinciana Apartments with ParkingPoinciana Furnished Apartments
Poinciana Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLAuburndale, FLSeffner, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FL
Wekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FLLake Wales, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FLAvon Park, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College