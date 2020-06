Amenities

pet friendly garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Spacious, single family home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bath, ceramic tiles through out, 2 car garage and screened inground pool.

This single family home features 3 bedrooms 2 full bath, ceramic tiles through out, freshly painted, fenced in with a inground pool; enclosed.. For futher information please feel free to contact us. To qualify you must average atleast $4000 a month,

(2) pets max NO Pit bulls allowed.