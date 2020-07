Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

You are not going to want to pass up the chance to live in a beautiful home located on the Osceola County side of Poinciana. This home has a great split floor plan with tile floors in all rooms, except two of the bedrooms. Perfect place to entertain or just kick back and relax. Home is located near the new toll road that gets you to the theme parks and interstate in no time at all. Also close to schools, transportation, hospital and shopping. Don't pass this one up. Call today.