Home
/
Poinciana, FL
/
640 Caribou Ct.
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:48 AM

640 Caribou Ct.

640 Caribou Court · No Longer Available
Location

640 Caribou Court, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Spacious 2 Story Home - This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home has an open floor plan with plenty of space! Spacious Family Room,, separate Living Room & Dining Room feature tile flooring. All Bedrooms have walk in closets. The large kitchen features plenty of counter space and cabinet space as well. Close to Disney and attractions. No Pets.

Ackley Florida Property Management
407-349-8080
www.ackleyflorida.com

12 Month Lease
$75 Application fee per adult
$125 Lease Processing fee due once application is approved.
$5 Monthly tech fee

***FRAUD ALERT*** If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5487914)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 640 Caribou Ct. have any available units?
640 Caribou Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
Is 640 Caribou Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
640 Caribou Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 640 Caribou Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 640 Caribou Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 640 Caribou Ct. offer parking?
No, 640 Caribou Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 640 Caribou Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 640 Caribou Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 640 Caribou Ct. have a pool?
No, 640 Caribou Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 640 Caribou Ct. have accessible units?
No, 640 Caribou Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 640 Caribou Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 640 Caribou Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 640 Caribou Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 640 Caribou Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.

