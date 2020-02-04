640 Caribou Ct.

Amenities

Spacious 2 Story Home - This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home has an open floor plan with plenty of space! Spacious Family Room,, separate Living Room & Dining Room feature tile flooring. All Bedrooms have walk in closets. The large kitchen features plenty of counter space and cabinet space as well. Close to Disney and attractions. No Pets.



12 Month Lease

$75 Application fee per adult

$125 Lease Processing fee due once application is approved.

$5 Monthly tech fee



***FRAUD ALERT*** If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!!!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5487914)