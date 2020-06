Amenities

garbage disposal garage air conditioning ceiling fan range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Living is easy in this beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home. Enjoy a spacious layout which features a formal dining and living room. Minutes away from shopping, restaurants, and hospitals, makes this home a convenience for any one looking to rent. Property will not last call today for your personal tour!