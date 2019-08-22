635 Lake Marion Golf Resort - 1

Amenities

Two Bedrooms, Two Baths Villa in Lake Marion Golf Resort! Gated Community. Carpet Throughout. Tile in Wet Areas. Living and Dining Room Combo. All Kitchen Appliances Included. Breakfast Bar. Ceiling Fans Throughout. Beautifully Landscaped. Lawn Care & Trash Included in Rent. Community Features included Clubhouse, Community Pool, Fitness Center, Community Playground, Tennis Courts, and Basketball Courts. HOA approval is Required. This property will not last long! Schedule your showing today! Application fee upon request

(PLEASE NOTE THIS PROPERTY CAN NOT BE SHOWING TILL FEBRUARY 2ND)