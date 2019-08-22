All apartments in Poinciana
635 Lake Marion Golf Resort - 1
635 Lake Marion Golf Resort - 1

635 Lake Marion Golf Resort · No Longer Available
Location

635 Lake Marion Golf Resort, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
tennis court
Two Bedrooms, Two Baths Villa in Lake Marion Golf Resort! Gated Community. Carpet Throughout. Tile in Wet Areas. Living and Dining Room Combo. All Kitchen Appliances Included. Breakfast Bar. Ceiling Fans Throughout. Beautifully Landscaped. Lawn Care & Trash Included in Rent. Community Features included Clubhouse, Community Pool, Fitness Center, Community Playground, Tennis Courts, and Basketball Courts. HOA approval is Required. This property will not last long! Schedule your showing today! Application fee upon request
(PLEASE NOTE THIS PROPERTY CAN NOT BE SHOWING TILL FEBRUARY 2ND)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 635 Lake Marion Golf Resort - 1 have any available units?
635 Lake Marion Golf Resort - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 635 Lake Marion Golf Resort - 1 have?
Some of 635 Lake Marion Golf Resort - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 635 Lake Marion Golf Resort - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
635 Lake Marion Golf Resort - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 635 Lake Marion Golf Resort - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 635 Lake Marion Golf Resort - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 635 Lake Marion Golf Resort - 1 offer parking?
No, 635 Lake Marion Golf Resort - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 635 Lake Marion Golf Resort - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 635 Lake Marion Golf Resort - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 635 Lake Marion Golf Resort - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 635 Lake Marion Golf Resort - 1 has a pool.
Does 635 Lake Marion Golf Resort - 1 have accessible units?
No, 635 Lake Marion Golf Resort - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 635 Lake Marion Golf Resort - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 635 Lake Marion Golf Resort - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 635 Lake Marion Golf Resort - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 635 Lake Marion Golf Resort - 1 has units with air conditioning.
