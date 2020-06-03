All apartments in Poinciana
627 Bittern Court

627 Bittern Court · (407) 349-8080
Location

627 Bittern Court, Poinciana, FL 34759

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1113 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unfurnished, 1113 sf, two bedroom two bath duplex with covered porch. Kitchen appliances provided, dining room and large living room all tiled, carpet in bedrooms, fresh paint and utility room. Lawn maintenance is included in rent. Property located in Poinciana's Village 3 off Palmetto Dr. near school. . Sorry not pet friendly.

Call today to schedule your private showing!
Ackley Florida Property Management
(407) 349-8080
www.ackleyflorida.com

12 Month Lease
$5 Monthly Tech Fee
$75 Application Fee Per Adult.
$125 Lease Processing Fee once approved.
Ask me about HOA applications for this property

***FRAUD ALERT*** If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!!!!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available 7/1/20
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 627 Bittern Court have any available units?
627 Bittern Court has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 627 Bittern Court currently offering any rent specials?
627 Bittern Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 627 Bittern Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 627 Bittern Court is pet friendly.
Does 627 Bittern Court offer parking?
No, 627 Bittern Court does not offer parking.
Does 627 Bittern Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 627 Bittern Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 627 Bittern Court have a pool?
No, 627 Bittern Court does not have a pool.
Does 627 Bittern Court have accessible units?
No, 627 Bittern Court does not have accessible units.
Does 627 Bittern Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 627 Bittern Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 627 Bittern Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 627 Bittern Court does not have units with air conditioning.
