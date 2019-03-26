All apartments in Poinciana
Find more places like 622 Koala Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Poinciana, FL
/
622 Koala Ct.
Last updated March 26 2019 at 10:33 AM

622 Koala Ct.

622 Koala Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Poinciana
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

622 Koala Court, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Single Family Home in Poinciana - Unfurnished, 1180 sq ft, 4 bdrms, 2 bath and 2 car garage home in Poinciana. Split floor pland with nice size living room, galley kitchen equipped with basic appliances and dining area. Comfortable bedrooms and large garage. Open and large yard with access from dining area. Located of Walnut and Tiger Rds, close to schools and shopping.

Available NOW!

Call today to schedule your private showing!
Ackley Florida Property Management
407-846-8846
www.ackleyflorida.com

Sorry, no pets or section 8

12 Month Lease
$60 Application fee per adult
$125 Lease Processing fee due once application is approved.

***FRAUD ALERT*** If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!!! condition.

(RLNE4028280)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 622 Koala Ct. have any available units?
622 Koala Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
Is 622 Koala Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
622 Koala Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 622 Koala Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 622 Koala Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 622 Koala Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 622 Koala Ct. offers parking.
Does 622 Koala Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 622 Koala Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 622 Koala Ct. have a pool?
No, 622 Koala Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 622 Koala Ct. have accessible units?
No, 622 Koala Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 622 Koala Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 622 Koala Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 622 Koala Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 622 Koala Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Poinciana 2 Bedroom ApartmentsPoinciana 3 Bedroom Apartments
Poinciana Apartments with PoolsPoinciana Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Poinciana Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLUnion Park, FLBay Hill, FLCocoa West, FLPort St. John, FLUniversity, FLFuller Heights, FL
The Villages, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLWilliamsburg, FLTavares, FLAuburndale, FLEustis, FLFairview Shores, FLGroveland, FLPine Hills, FLSeffner, FLConway, FLHunters Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College