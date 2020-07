Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

.What a nice 3 bed 2 bath home! Enjoy all tile flooring throughout, a beautiful brand new kitchen with tile backsplash, granite countertops, solid wood cabinets & stainless steel appliances. Tasteful fixtures, updated bathrooms & ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Master Bedroom has a large walk in closet. The amazing home also features a screened in covered lanai on the back porch. Schedule your appointment today!